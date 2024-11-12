Yippee Theatre Announces Company for DEAD HARD Immersive Drag Pantomime

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Yippee Theatre has announced its cast for the world premiere of Dead Hard, a drag Die Hard parody pantomime turning the iconic Christmas film on its head.

The show will run at COLAB Tower, the first fully DDA-compliant immersive venue in London which will open this Winter. Audiences will become part of the action as they follow this high-energy immersive parody that transforms the beloved (and most definitely) Christmas film into a hilarious, camp spectacle.

The show has been created by BERTIE WATKINS, who has been the artistic director of COLAB Theatre for a decade. Bertie has written the show alongside Helena Raeburn and Lowell Bellfield. Audiences will follow fabulous drag queen Hands Grubber and the daring John McClean. Join John as they as they journey from being a gym bro to exploring their sexuality through a series of explosive encounters and comedic twists. All set against the backdrop of a Christmas party gone wrong, this production pushes the boundaries of traditional pantomime through a completely immersive environment.

Taking on the role of the antagonist, Hands Grubber is Toby Osmond (Game of Thrones, Summerland) who will perform alongside their counterpart, Alex Dowding (NewsRevue, Jack and the Beanstalk) as John McClean. Calum Robshaw (East 15 Acting School, Boomtown Festival) is multi-roling as Theo/Neo when siding with Grubber and as Holly, McClean's wife. Jacqui Bardelang (The Nevers, BATSU!) appears as Towel in this riotous parody of a Christmas tale!

As London's first DDA-compliant immersive venue, Dead Hard is set to make full use of the unique space's state-of-the-art facilities and accessibility features. COLAB Tower ensures that everyone can enjoy the show, making it a truly inclusive Christmas event.

Fans of drag, saucy humour and immersive experiences will be treated to a unique and lively night out. Audiences can look forward to everything from lip-sync battles, thrilling heist scenes and unexpected romantic moments, all set to a soundtrack that will have you singing along.

Director and Creator, BERTIE WATKINS comments, "The show is a first in so many ways. An 80s action movie pantomime, an adult pantomime, a new completely DDA venue – bring it on – I cannot wait!"

Comments