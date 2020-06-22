Yellow Earth Theatre Announces Recipient Of The 2020 Constellation Creatives Drama Student Bursary

Yellow Earth Theatre today announces that Sky Yang from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art is the recipient of the 2020 Constellation Creatives Drama Student Bursary.

In its ninth year, the bursary aims to encourage and promote greater participation and representation of East Asian actors on stage and screen, and this year was judged remotely. Yang will receive £1000 and a year's subscription to Spotlight.

This year the judging panel included John Cannon (Casting Director, BBC), Bryony Jarvis-Taylor (Casting Director, National Theatre), Orion Lee (Actor and sponsor of the bursary), Kumiko Mendl (Artistic Director of Yellow Earth Theatre), and Helena Palmer (Casting Director, RSC).

Artistic Director of Yellow Earth Theatre, Kumiko Mendl today said, "Amid all the uncertainties we face as an industry, the CC Bursary has given us a much needed opportunity to celebrate and shine a spotlight on British East Asian talent and I'm thrilled that we are able to award this year's bursary to Sky Yang".

Casting Director, Royal Shakespeare Company Helena Palmer commented, "There is an urgent need to increase the visibility of BEA actors on our stages and screens, and this bursary is an important way of promoting awareness of this throughout the industry. I was delighted to have met a group of such talented and passionate performers."

Sky Yang added, "Growing up it was rare to see someone who looked like me on stage and screen, to leave drama school with this kind of industry backing and financial support is an extraordinary boost. My heartfelt thanks go to Yellow Earth Theatre for giving me opportunities that I otherwise would have struggled with."

