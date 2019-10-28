Wyvern Theatre's Summer Youth Project 2020 Announced

Following the success of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in August 2019, the Swindon Theatres are pleased to announce the title of the Summer Youth Project 2020. Having last produced the show in 2003, Swindon Theatres are thrilled to be staging FAME: The Musical next summer. With the award-winning Fame as its title song, the show is set to be packed full of high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, certain to attract exceptional talent from Swindon and the surrounding area's young people.

An unmistakeable title from the unforgettable 1980 film, FAME: The Musical, continues to reach new generations of performers and audience members today. The show follows the final class of New York's celebrated High School for the Performing Arts, featuring all the struggles, fears and triumphs as the young artists navigate the worlds of music, drama and dance.

Nyree Kingsbury, Community and Education Officer and Project Coordinator for SYP said: "The Summer Youth Project is sure to as amazing as ever! With the rousing title song and a host of other catchy pop numbers, you will definitely want to be a part of this production. So grab your leg warmers and join us at the Wyvern Theatre next August!"

David Jell, Deputy Technical Manager for Swindon Theatres and SYP Production Manager, said: "We are very thrilled to be re-staging FAME: The Musical for the Summer Youth Project in 2020. The Technical Team are looking forward to creating a fresh and modern look for the show, which is still much-loved and relevant today. We'd love to hear from anyone interested in helping to realise our exciting plans."

Auditions will be held on Saturday 25 April at The Phoenix Theatre, New College, with audition forms available online and from the Wyvern Theatre from January 2020. Anyone interested in the project can email Nyree Kingsbury, nyree@wyverntheatre.org.uk. And anyone who is interested in taking part on the technical team can email David Jell, david@wyverntheatre.org.uk. Please note that on stage participants can be aged between 9 and 21 years, and technical participants can be aged between 16 and 25 years.

FAME: The Musical will be at the Wyvern Theatre on Thu 20 - Sat 22 August 2020, with tickets going on sale in the New Year. The Summer Youth Project runs from Sun 9 - Sat 22 August 2020, inclusive. Find out more information at swindontheatres.org.uk





