Writers Of HADESTOWN, SIX And FUN HOME Join Workshop Series From Chalk Dramaturgy

Introducing online talks and workshops for musical theatre writers, led by a host of international writers and creatives.

Leading the workshops are Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (SIX), Lisa Kron (Fun Home), Ken Cerniglia and Anaïs Mitchell (Hadestown), Francesca Forristal and Jordan Clarke (Public Domain), Beth Hinton-Lever (Reasons To Be Cheerful), and Adam Pottle (The Black Drum).

The workshops will cover topics such as fostering meaningful collaboration, queerness in musical theatre, working with a dramaturg, and incorporating creative access into the writing process. Ellie Coote and Deborah Vogt, co-founders of Chalk, say "We wanted to programme events that invite challenging conversations for writers to explore topics they may not have experience with."

Chalk are launching these events alongside their Membership Programme. Members will be able to access of the events for free, as well as added benefits including discounted script reads, networking opportunities, drop-in dramaturgy sessions, and bespoke resources.

Ellie and Deborah launched Chalk Musical Theatre Dramaturgy during the pandemic to offer accessible, Pay-What-You-Can script reads for writers of new musical theatre in the UK and around the world.

For more information, and to book for these events, visit www.chalkdramaturgy.com/events