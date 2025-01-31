Wolverhampton Pride Will Receive a Royal Welcome From QUEENZ

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wolverhampton Pride will return for 2025 and the first act to be announced is QUEENZ the five star, electrifying, live, drag-extravaganza! The popular event will take place on Saturday 7 June 2025 in Market Square and tickets are on sale now.

Wolverhampton Pride 2025 is brought to you in partnership with City of Wolverhampton Council, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Enjoy Wolverhampton, Gorgeous Radio, X2Y LGBT Youth, Wolverhampton LGBT+, The White Hart, Gorgeous Nightclub, Wolverhampton Homes and Arena Theatre.

After two trailblazing years of touring QUEENZ will perform for their third time at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this evening to a sold-out audience as they have rapidly ascended as one of the world's most successful drag shows.

Wolverhampton Pride is an event that is open for everyone to come together to celebrate, to learn about and to support LGBT+ inclusion within the city of Wolverhampton. The fundamental ethos of Wolverhampton Pride is the city working together to deliver a truly inclusive and accessible celebration of the LGBT+ community.

As we approach LGBT+ History Month in June, other acts and activities will be announced to make this the strongest community pride to date.

Councillor Chris Burden, City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for City Development, Jobs and Skills, said: “I am so excited we have a date for this year's Pride event, it's a great opportunity for people to come together and celebrate who they are in a safe and happy, party environment.

“As a council, we want to ensure that Wolverhampton Pride becomes a firm staple in the city's events calendar; that it is representative and reflective of what the LGBT+ community want, and that it's celebrated and something that our city can truly be proud of.

“I urge people to get the date in their diary and book their tickets as I'm sure they will get snapped up quickly.”

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has been confirmed as this year's Headline Sponsor of Wolverhampton Pride and other sponsorship will be announced shortly.

Tim Colegate, Director of Productions at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre said, “Wolverhampton Grand Theatre prides itself on being a venue, deeply rooted within the community and we are delighted to support this event. Thousands of people from the LGBT+ community visit us every year and this is our way to give back. We are also supporting the Pride co-operative to reach as many people as possible with this event to make it bigger and better than ever”

Tickets are £10 (concession available) and can be purchased online at pridewton.co.uk

All tickets are inclusive of booking fee.

