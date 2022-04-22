Wolverhampton Panto Star Tam Ryan Crowned Best Panto Comic in the UK

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's panto star, Tam Ryan has been named Best Panto Comic at the 2022 UK Pantomime Associate Awards for his hilarious, critically acclaimed performance as Buttons in the 2021/22 production of Cinderella.

The awards were held on Tuesday 19th April at a star-studded ceremony at the Trafalgar Theatre in London's West End, hosted by UK Pantomime Association President Christopher Biggins, a total of 27 awards were presented with categories ranging from performers to production.

Tam said; "When you consider the amount of talent paraded up and down the land, to be voted best comic is a huge accolade. As a performer, you don't just get given a part in the Wolverhampton panto, you earn it because everything is right and the pantomime culture here is so precious to the locals and those who come from afar. The Grand Theatre is perfect for panto, because it's a very intimate auditorium but it seats a mighty 1,200 people, which is great for comedy because you still get the big audience laughter but none of the comedy gets lost. I can't wait to get back to Wolverhampton this year, it's going to be another brilliant panto season!"

Tam has already been announced to star in a second sensational panto season in ALADDIN at the Grand Theatre from Saturday 3 December 2022 and tickets are on sale now.

Further star casting for ALADDIN is to be announced soon.

The headline sponsor for ALADDIN will be Dudley Zoo & Castle.

Tickets for ALADDIN from Saturday 3 December 2022 - Saturday 7 January 2023 are now on sale at grandtheatre.co.uk.