Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Seeks Local Actor For School Education Tour

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has made the decision to continue with the annual Intro to Panto Tour.

After a period of consultation with partner schools, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has made the decision to continue with the annual Intro to Panto Tour, a Theatre in Education platform, produced by the Grand, which has now sold out it's school allocations for a period of three weeks in December.

The normal format has been adapted so that it can perform to multiple bubbles in school throughout the day. With thanks to sponsors The Friends Of The Grand and The Steve Bull Foundation the cost to schools has remained minimal.

There is an opportunity for a Wolverhampton performer to join the experienced cast and The Grand is seeking an energetic, warm, vibrant professional female actor who can sing to play the Fairy.

The Fairy is the magical connection to the audience and is loved by all children. She speaks in rhyme and is a key element to the development of plot.

The show is split into two halves, the first 30 minutes is an interactive workshop led by three performers and the Grand Theatre's regular Panto Dame, Ian Adams.

Actor Specification

· Experience with workshops/performance for children is desirable but not essential.

· An enhanced DBS will be required for the role which will be provided for by the Producer.

· Playing age: 20 - 35

· Height: Any

Castings will be held on Monday 26 October 2020 and the casting breakdown is currently live on Spotlight, for those professional performers who do not currently have Agent representation, CV's can be sent to casting@grandtheatre.co.uk

Associate Director of Creative and Production Nathan Brine said,

'We are thrilled to be continuing with our wonderfully successful and vitally important Intro to Panto schools tour this year. It has also provided us with a great opportunity to reach out to the professional talent that exists right on our doorstep and will ensure our community remain thoroughly woven into the work we create here at The Grand.'

In July 2020 the theatre regrettably announced that this year's pantomime CINDERELLA would be postponed until December 2021.

