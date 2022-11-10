Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Announces Relaxed Performances of ALADDIN, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced a series of Relaxed Performances for the 2023 season.

A Relaxed Performance is specifically designed and adapted for people who find regular performance settings difficult. If you or someone you know are on the Autism Spectrum, has additional or complex needs and/or find sitting in a busy, socially restrained environment difficult and distressing, then a relaxed performance may be of benefit to you.

Performances will begin with the theatre's first weekend Relaxed Performance, which will be ALADDIN at 11am on Saturday 10 December. Since they began here at the Grand, the pantomime relaxed performances have been held during the week and enjoyed by schools and groups. Now, a second pantomime relaxed performance means that it can be enjoyed by families too. To book for the Relaxed Performance, please call 01902 42 92 12 or email Remy Lloyd RemyL@grandtheatre.co.uk.

Relaxed Performances continue in the new year with the Grand Theatre's first full musical Relaxed Performance of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at 11am on Wednesday 28 June. This Relaxed Performance can be booked online here.

Wolverhampton Grand's first Relaxed Performance of a drama will be The National Theatre production of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE on Thursday 28 September at 2:30pm. This Relaxed Performance can booked online here.

A Relaxed Performance takes away some of the stresses of the theatre experience by keeping the house lights on and operating an open doors policy, allowing free access in and out of the auditorium during the performance. Additionally, sound levels are monitored and kept at a lower level and all special effects, like smoke and pyrotechnics are removed entirely.

A Quiet Room and a Sensory Room are set up within the theatre should anyone need some time away from the theatre environment. The performance is streamed onto a screen in the Sensory Room so those who find the experience in the auditorium too uncomfortable don't have to miss out on the show. The Quiet Room does not have any visual or audio streams but is open to anyone who needs to take a few minutes out.

Information packs are also sent out prior to the performance with additional details about the show. This may help you or your group familiarise yourself with our theatre and the things you may encounter during your visit.

Outreach Manager for Access & Inclusion at the Grand Theatre Remy Lloyd said; "we're delighted to be able to expand our offering for accessible performances in 2023 by introducing the Relaxed Performance to productions outside of pantomime. Performances of The Spongebob Musical and The Ocean At The End Of The Lane will appeal to a variety of ages and an increasingly wider audience and we can't wait to welcome even more people to the Grand Theatre next year."

To find out more, please visit the website.