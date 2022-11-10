Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Announces Relaxed Performances of ALADDIN, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

Learn more about the upcoming performances!

Nov. 10, 2022  
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Announces Relaxed Performances of ALADDIN, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Announces Relaxed Performances of ALADDIN, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced a series of Relaxed Performances for the 2023 season.

A Relaxed Performance is specifically designed and adapted for people who find regular performance settings difficult. If you or someone you know are on the Autism Spectrum, has additional or complex needs and/or find sitting in a busy, socially restrained environment difficult and distressing, then a relaxed performance may be of benefit to you.

Performances will begin with the theatre's first weekend Relaxed Performance, which will be ALADDIN at 11am on Saturday 10 December. Since they began here at the Grand, the pantomime relaxed performances have been held during the week and enjoyed by schools and groups. Now, a second pantomime relaxed performance means that it can be enjoyed by families too. To book for the Relaxed Performance, please call 01902 42 92 12 or email Remy Lloyd RemyL@grandtheatre.co.uk.

Relaxed Performances continue in the new year with the Grand Theatre's first full musical Relaxed Performance of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at 11am on Wednesday 28 June. This Relaxed Performance can be booked online here.

Wolverhampton Grand's first Relaxed Performance of a drama will be The National Theatre production of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE on Thursday 28 September at 2:30pm. This Relaxed Performance can booked online here.

A Relaxed Performance takes away some of the stresses of the theatre experience by keeping the house lights on and operating an open doors policy, allowing free access in and out of the auditorium during the performance. Additionally, sound levels are monitored and kept at a lower level and all special effects, like smoke and pyrotechnics are removed entirely.

A Quiet Room and a Sensory Room are set up within the theatre should anyone need some time away from the theatre environment. The performance is streamed onto a screen in the Sensory Room so those who find the experience in the auditorium too uncomfortable don't have to miss out on the show. The Quiet Room does not have any visual or audio streams but is open to anyone who needs to take a few minutes out.

Information packs are also sent out prior to the performance with additional details about the show. This may help you or your group familiarise yourself with our theatre and the things you may encounter during your visit.

Outreach Manager for Access & Inclusion at the Grand Theatre Remy Lloyd said; "we're delighted to be able to expand our offering for accessible performances in 2023 by introducing the Relaxed Performance to productions outside of pantomime. Performances of The Spongebob Musical and The Ocean At The End Of The Lane will appeal to a variety of ages and an increasingly wider audience and we can't wait to welcome even more people to the Grand Theatre next year."

To find out more, please visit the website.




2022 Achates Philanthropy Prize Winners Announced Photo
2022 Achates Philanthropy Prize Winners Announced
The winners of the 2022 Achates Philanthropy Prize, the only annual prize that celebrates first-time supporters of culture in the UK, were announced last night at a special ceremony at Birmingham Symphony Hall, presented by philanthropist and long-standing Symphony Hall donor, Peter How.
The Earl Of Wessex Visits Northern Ballet On The Eve Of THE NUTCRACKER National Tour Photo
The Earl Of Wessex Visits Northern Ballet On The Eve Of THE NUTCRACKER National Tour
Northern Ballet's Royal Patron, Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex, visited the Company on the eve of opening night at Woking's New Victoria Theatre. His Royal Highness spoke to cast and crew members to wish them the best of luck for their upcoming performances and hear about the creative process behind the production.
Creation Theatre Launches The UKs First Full-Time PAYE Rep Company With Daughter Of Edward Photo
Creation Theatre Launches The UK's First Full-Time PAYE Rep Company With Daughter Of Edward Woodward
The leading company for site-specific and digital theatre has announced their brand-new Rep Company.  In response to the current climate, where the lack of job security for actors leads to poor mental health and wellbeing, Creation Theatre is offering a company of actors full-time PAYE contracts – which is very rarely seen for performers in the industry.
Phizzical Productions Gains NPO Status as BOMBAY SUPERSTAR Opens Tonight in Manchester Photo
Phizzical Productions Gains NPO Status as BOMBAY SUPERSTAR Opens Tonight in Manchester
As part of a UK-wide tour Bombay Superstar, the dazzling new Bollywood musical set in the sizzling disco era of the 1970s, from the award-winning Phizzical Productions will open at The Lowry in Manchester tonight.

More Hot Stories For You


The Earl Of Wessex Visits Northern Ballet On The Eve Of THE NUTCRACKER National TourThe Earl Of Wessex Visits Northern Ballet On The Eve Of THE NUTCRACKER National Tour
November 9, 2022

Northern Ballet's Royal Patron, Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex, visited the Company on the eve of opening night at Woking's New Victoria Theatre. His Royal Highness spoke to cast and crew members to wish them the best of luck for their upcoming performances and hear about the creative process behind the production.
Creation Theatre Launches The UK's First Full-Time PAYE Rep Company With Daughter Of Edward WoodwardCreation Theatre Launches The UK's First Full-Time PAYE Rep Company With Daughter Of Edward Woodward
November 9, 2022

The leading company for site-specific and digital theatre has announced their brand-new Rep Company.  In response to the current climate, where the lack of job security for actors leads to poor mental health and wellbeing, Creation Theatre is offering a company of actors full-time PAYE contracts – which is very rarely seen for performers in the industry.
The Revel Puck Circus to Bring THE WING SCUFFLE SPECTACULAR to Lewisham in DecemberThe Revel Puck Circus to Bring THE WING SCUFFLE SPECTACULAR to Lewisham in December
November 9, 2022

This December, The Revel Puck Circus are coming to Lewisham with their fantastic five-star show, The Wing Scuffle Spectacular from 15th December until 8th January 2022. This astonishing production presents the brightest young talent of the London circus scene, promising to clear all preconceptions of circus.
Phizzical Productions Gains NPO Status as BOMBAY SUPERSTAR Opens Tonight in ManchesterPhizzical Productions Gains NPO Status as BOMBAY SUPERSTAR Opens Tonight in Manchester
November 9, 2022

As part of a UK-wide tour Bombay Superstar, the dazzling new Bollywood musical set in the sizzling disco era of the 1970s, from the award-winning Phizzical Productions will open at The Lowry in Manchester tonight.
Paines Plough and Nouveau Riche to Present Five-Part Short Film Series WE RISEPaines Plough and Nouveau Riche to Present Five-Part Short Film Series WE RISE
November 9, 2022

Nouveau Riche and Paines Plough have announced We Rise, a free five-part series of short films shining a light on how to manoeuvre, cope and self-care against racism in the theatre sector. The films will be released weekly and readily available to everyone on Youtube, Instagram and Facebook with the first episode airing on Wednesday 16 November. 