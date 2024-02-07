Wise Children Reveals Hotter Project as Recipient Of 2024 Company Mentorship Scheme

Wise Children are currently on tour with Blue Beard, which opens at Theatre Royal Bath on 8 February.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Guest Blog: 'I'm Committed to Celebrating Diversity on Stage': Director P Burton-Morgan on Photo 1 Guest Blog: Director P Burton-Morgan on SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD
Man Arrested Following Violent Incident At Swan Lake in Manchester Photo 2 Man Arrested Following Violent Incident At Swan Lake in Manchester
Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming T Photo 3 Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming To UK Cinemas This February
Interview: ''It's Been a Blast': TV Competition Winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley on Jo Photo 4 Interview: Stevie Doc And Tobias Turley on Joining MAMMA MIA! in the West End

Wise Children Reveals Hotter Project as Recipient Of 2024 Company Mentorship Scheme

Wise Children has announced theatre company, Hotter Project, as the recipient of their 2024 Company Mentorship Scheme. Co-founders of Hotter Project, Mary Higgins and Ell Potter returned to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year with the world première The Last Show Before We Die – a fabulous and ferocious show about sex, gender and identity.

Every year, the School for Wise Children works with a theatre company, offering access, mentoring and support for a year as the company makes some kind of step-change. Previous recipients include The PappyShow who were mentored by Wise Children in 2023; and Meghan Doyle who was mentored by Wise Children in 2022.

Artistic Director of Wise Children, Emma Rice said, “I am delighted that Wise Children are mentoring Hotter Project. My! What an exciting company this is and what a perfect match for Wise Children. Hotter Project are a dazzling mash up of the visual, personal, daft and profound. Their passion for politics infuses all they do, and their energy, shared vision and naughtiness knocked my socks off. I look forward to a mentoring adventure in which I might learn a few brilliant lessons from these vivid young artists myself!”

Executive Producer of Wise Children, Poppy Keeling said, “It is a joy to be able to connect with and mentor a new theatre company through Wise Children's Company Mentoring scheme. We love sharing our experience and knowledge and in return it's an enriching learning opportunity for us too. Hotter Project have a vivid ambition and creativity. It is already clear that they are talented theatre-makers creating important work. We can't wait to tap into their energy and see how they develop over 2024.”

Wise Children are currently on tour with Blue Beard, which opens at Theatre Royal Bath on 8 February. The company then tours Manchester Home from 13 to 24 February, York Theatre Royal from 27 February to 9 March, The Lyceum Edinburgh from 12 to 30 March, Birmingham Rep from 9 to 20 April and conclude its tour at Battersea Arts Centre from 23 April to 18 May.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
The New Vic Theatres Kiln Sparks Residency Training Programme Returns Photo
The New Vic Theatre's Kiln Sparks Residency Training Programme Returns

Kiln Sparks, a one-week backstage training programme led by the New Vic in association with New Earth Theatre, returns this summer. Learn more about the programme here!

2
Yard Theatre Will Host a Black Out Night For SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK Photo
Yard Theatre Will Host a 'Black Out' Night For SAMUEL TAKES A BREAK

The Yard Theatre will host a special 'Black Out' night for the play 'Samuel Takes A Break,' which is nominated for the Susan Smith Blackburn Writing Prize. The Black Out Night will be held on 28 February at 7.30pm.

3
Ramps On The Moon Awarded Funding From The Esmée Fairbairn Foundation Photo
Ramps On The Moon Awarded Funding From The Esmée Fairbairn Foundation

Ramps on the Moon and Sheffield Theatres have received £280,000 in funding from Esmée Fairbairn Foundation. The funding will be used to continue Ramps on the Moon's work supporting anti-ableist practice in the performing arts sector.

4
Rendez-Vous Dance Set London Date For Spring Tour Of THE MONOCLE Photo
Rendez-Vous Dance Set London Date For Spring Tour Of THE MONOCLE

Following the success of the debut tour of The Monocle in 2022, Rendez-Vous dance has announced a new London date for its 11-date spring tour at Wilton's Music Hall on the 17 May 2024. Learn more about how to get tickets to the new show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Camden People's Theatre Launches 'The Camden Roar Festival' in JuneCamden People's Theatre Launches 'The Camden Roar Festival' in June
Wise Children Reveals Hotter Project as Recipient Of 2024 Company Mentorship SchemeWise Children Reveals Hotter Project as Recipient Of 2024 Company Mentorship Scheme
Paul F Taylor Takes HEAD IN THE CLOUDS On Tour in the UKPaul F Taylor Takes HEAD IN THE CLOUDS On Tour in the UK
The New Vic Theatre's Kiln Sparks Residency Training Programme ReturnsThe New Vic Theatre's Kiln Sparks Residency Training Programme Returns

Videos

Theatre Royal Brighton Reopens After Major Internal Refurbishments Video
Theatre Royal Brighton Reopens After Major Internal Refurbishments
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Darlington Hippodrome (2/13-2/14)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Worthing Theatres (5/15-5/17)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Wycombe Swan (3/30-3/30)
Hinohara Village in UK Regional Hinohara Village
Barons Court Theatre (1/27-3/02)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Traverse Theatre (2/07-2/08)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
The BENN Hall (4/22-4/22)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Melton Mowbray Theatre (4/23-4/23)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
Elefunny Comedy Night in UK Regional Elefunny Comedy Night
Blue Elephant Theatre (3/15-3/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You