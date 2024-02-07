Wise Children Reveals Hotter Project as Recipient Of 2024 Company Mentorship Scheme

Wise Children has announced theatre company, Hotter Project, as the recipient of their 2024 Company Mentorship Scheme. Co-founders of Hotter Project, Mary Higgins and Ell Potter returned to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year with the world première The Last Show Before We Die – a fabulous and ferocious show about sex, gender and identity.

Every year, the School for Wise Children works with a theatre company, offering access, mentoring and support for a year as the company makes some kind of step-change. Previous recipients include The PappyShow who were mentored by Wise Children in 2023; and Meghan Doyle who was mentored by Wise Children in 2022.

Artistic Director of Wise Children, Emma Rice said, “I am delighted that Wise Children are mentoring Hotter Project. My! What an exciting company this is and what a perfect match for Wise Children. Hotter Project are a dazzling mash up of the visual, personal, daft and profound. Their passion for politics infuses all they do, and their energy, shared vision and naughtiness knocked my socks off. I look forward to a mentoring adventure in which I might learn a few brilliant lessons from these vivid young artists myself!”

Executive Producer of Wise Children, Poppy Keeling said, “It is a joy to be able to connect with and mentor a new theatre company through Wise Children's Company Mentoring scheme. We love sharing our experience and knowledge and in return it's an enriching learning opportunity for us too. Hotter Project have a vivid ambition and creativity. It is already clear that they are talented theatre-makers creating important work. We can't wait to tap into their energy and see how they develop over 2024.”

Wise Children are currently on tour with Blue Beard, which opens at Theatre Royal Bath on 8 February. The company then tours Manchester Home from 13 to 24 February, York Theatre Royal from 27 February to 9 March, The Lyceum Edinburgh from 12 to 30 March, Birmingham Rep from 9 to 20 April and conclude its tour at Battersea Arts Centre from 23 April to 18 May.