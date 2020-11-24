Winners Announced for Capsule Theatre Festival

The judges of the Capsule Theatre Festival - launched earlier this year by Sarah Berger of the So and So Arts Festival - have announced details of the four winning plays, that will eventually be produced, rehearsed and staged in a black box theatre space and also filmed in 3D technology by LIVR. Whilst the time frame has moved to the first quarter of 2021, the intention is still to mount these four productions and for them to be available to purchase, enabling the money to go to the artists involved.

JUNCTION by Polly Churchill

Junction is a love letter to the stories and lives of the people using and working at a major transport junction in London. It is dedicated to the memories of all of the transport workers who have lost their lives as front line workers in the pandemic.

FIREFLIES IN JARROW by Philip Meeks

Fireflies in Jarrow is a witty and touching story of a man caring for his mother who is suffering from dementia.

I DON'T DANCE by Ron Fernee

I Don't Dance is the story of an unlikely friendship that develops between an older housebound man and a young would-be cyclist.

F.U.P.D by Charles Edward Pipe

F.U.P.D is a wonderfully silly pastiche of the detective genre providing a much needed laugh and pure entertainment.

Sarah Berger said, "We received a total of 150 plays, the standard of which was very high, and it was a very difficult decision to narrow down the plays to just four to move into production. We chose plays that involved as broad a range of issues, backgrounds and ethnicity that would be realisable under current restrictions using the most inventive mixture of theatrical staging together with the 3D filming. We have also offered extensive feedback and mentoring for many of the other writers, helping them to find homes, and producers for future productions. We decided not to include any monologues in the finalists as we wanted to offer as many freelancers as possible the opportunity to work, but we have decided to produce a season of monologues alongside the main Capsule season, this mini season will be called Shield.

We think that we will be involving a minimum of 20 freelancers in the initial project with a view to raising money to include more workers in the coming months."

