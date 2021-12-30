Wilton's Music Hall Announces 'Sing For A Sailor'

'Sing for a Sailor' is a platform giving those who are professionally trained in musical theatre and/or opera the chance to appear in Sasha Regan's smash-hit All-Male H.M.S. Pinafore at Wilton's Music Hall next Spring (16th March - 9th April 2022).

The award-winning All-Male Gilbert & Sullivan Company are looking to expand and are on the hunt for rising musical theatre/opera stars from diverse backgrounds.

Whether you are male, male-identifying, non-binary and from diverse cultural backgrounds, the good ship Pinafore needs you and we'd love to hear you sing. The All-Male Company is looking for those with a strong vocal across all vocal lines and are especially keen to hear from those with a strong falsetto who have trained in musical theatre. The role is also very physical - the show will be choreographed by the amazing Lizzi Gee whose recent credits include: 'H.M.S. Pinafore'; 'The Merry Widow' and 'Iolanthe' (English National Opera), as well as Sasha Regan's All-Male G&S series.

How to apply

Prepare a favourite song of your choice - musical theatre or operatic.

Post on Twitter, tagging the following:

@allmalehms

@AdamBraham

#SingForASailor

We stress this is not an online audition, but a chance to showcase your talent, get noticed and invited to audition in the New Year.

Anyone not feeling comfortable with posting online can e-mail our casting director directly on: a.brahamcasting@gmail.com

The deadline for posting is noon on Friday 21st January 2022.

Sasha Regan's inventive reimagining of W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan's fourth collaboration and first international blockbuster H.M.S. Pinafore or The Lass That Loved a Sailor, is set on a World War II battleship.

Set in the ship's hold, the cast of 16 switch between burly sailors to lady visitors. A playful, innovative and heartfelt production.

Sasha Regan's All-Male Company has toured all over the UK and abroad, receiving numerous awards, including winning Best Off-West End Production at the WhatsOnStage Awards in 2009 for The Pirates of Penzance. The Pirates of Penzance ran at Wilton's Music Hall several times. The show toured Australia and ran at the prestigious Sydney Theatre Company, thanks to Cate Blanchett, then co-artistic director, and last year it received widespread acclaim when it ran in the West End at the Palace Theatre.

The All-Male Company also toured with 'Iolanthe' (Critics' Choice & Time Out's top 10 musicals of 2010).

H.M.S. Pinafore is one of the most popular Gilbert & Sullivan operettas, dealing with the age-old conundrum of love between social classes. With infectious tunes and a beautifully constructed libretto, it is a perfect match for this creative team's inimitable style.

Sasha Regan's All-Male H.M.S. Pinafore has toured the UK, as well as being staged at the Hackney Empire to widespread critical acclaim.

The All-Male Company would love to hear you sing and invite you to join H.M.S. Pinafore's next voyage to Wilton's Music Hall.