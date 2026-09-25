Will Parfitt to Bring MAGIC MEN Ladies Night to Bradford Live
The international superstar, with over 2 billion TikTok views, will headline the high-energy show at the restored art deco venue.
Magic Men have sold over 1 million tickets worldwide — and now, the world's biggest Ladies Night is coming to Bradford Live on Friday 23 October 2026. Front and centre is international superstar Will Parfitt, whose iconic performances have racked up more than 2 billion views on TikTok, making him a true global phenomenon.
After breaking ticket sales records and selling out arenas across Europe, Magic Men are landing in the UK with their most ambitious production to date — bold, high-energy and completely unapologetic.
This world-famous show is designed to hit harder, go deeper and deliver more heat than anything you've ever experienced. Known for wild performances, razor-sharp precision and irresistible stage presence, these Australian superstars don't just entertain — they pull the audience right into the action (and onto the stage).
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