Will Parfitt to Bring MAGIC MEN Ladies Night to Bradford Live

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Magic Men have sold over 1 million tickets worldwide — and now, the world's biggest Ladies Night is coming to Bradford Live on Friday 23 October 2026. Front and centre is international superstar Will Parfitt, whose iconic performances have racked up more than 2 billion views on TikTok, making him a true global phenomenon.

After breaking ticket sales records and selling out arenas across Europe, Magic Men are landing in the UK with their most ambitious production to date — bold, high-energy and completely unapologetic.

This world-famous show is designed to hit harder, go deeper and deliver more heat than anything you've ever experienced. Known for wild performances, razor-sharp precision and irresistible stage presence, these Australian superstars don't just entertain — they pull the audience right into the action (and onto the stage).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 18 Hrs 36 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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