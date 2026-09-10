Creative Team Set For JOHANNES RADEBE: FINALLY HOME

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Johannes Radebe: FINALLY HOME will tour the UK and Ireland from 1 April 2027 through to 13 June 2027, stopping at Bradford Live on Wednesday 19 May 2027.

Johannes Radebe will direct and choreograph the production with associate direction & choreography by Jess Ellen Knight (Associate Choreographer, BBC's Strictly Come Dancing), set design by Andrew Exeter (Disney's High School Musical, Lowry/Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre), costume design by Tom Rogers (High Society, Barbican; Kinky Boots, London Coliseum), lighting design by Rory Beaton (Sweeney Todd, Birmingham Rep; Disney's High School Musical, Lowry/ Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre), sound design by Ollie Durrant (Oliver! Chichester/Gielgud Theatre; Here & Now, UK & Ireland tour), music production by Ian Masterson (Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1; The Windsors, Channel 4), associate choreography by Liam Anthony (Johannes Radebe Tours - Freedom; Freedom Unleashed & House of JoJo) and associate set design by Ethan Davis-Andrews (Redcliffe, Southwark Playhouse; Aljaž and Janette: Let's Face the Music and Dance, UK tour).

Following three record-breaking, sold-out tours across the UK and Ireland, Johannes Radebe: FINALLY HOME marks a joyful new chapter. Packed with dazzling choreography, sensational live vocals, spectacular costumes and the warmth and energy that have made him a national favourite, this unforgettable show brings together the music and moments that have shaped his journey. From ballroom classics to South African rhythms and beloved pop anthems, Finally Home is a heartfelt celebration - and everyone is invited.

2026 has been a remarkable year for JoJo. He became a British citizen, made his West End debut and stepped into his dream role as a host of Strictly Come Dancing. Yet one thing remains unchanged: Johannes was born to dance.

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