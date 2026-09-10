Creative Team Set For JOHANNES RADEBE: FINALLY HOME
Creative team includes associate choreography by Jess Ellen Knight and design work from West End and Disney veterans.
Johannes Radebe: FINALLY HOME will tour the UK and Ireland from 1 April 2027 through to 13 June 2027, stopping at Bradford Live on Wednesday 19 May 2027.
Johannes Radebe will direct and choreograph the production with associate direction & choreography by Jess Ellen Knight (Associate Choreographer, BBC's Strictly Come Dancing), set design by Andrew Exeter (Disney's High School Musical, Lowry/Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre), costume design by Tom Rogers (High Society, Barbican; Kinky Boots, London Coliseum), lighting design by Rory Beaton (Sweeney Todd, Birmingham Rep; Disney's High School Musical, Lowry/ Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre), sound design by Ollie Durrant (Oliver! Chichester/Gielgud Theatre; Here & Now, UK & Ireland tour), music production by Ian Masterson (Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1; The Windsors, Channel 4), associate choreography by Liam Anthony (Johannes Radebe Tours - Freedom; Freedom Unleashed & House of JoJo) and associate set design by Ethan Davis-Andrews (Redcliffe, Southwark Playhouse; Aljaž and Janette: Let's Face the Music and Dance, UK tour).
Following three record-breaking, sold-out tours across the UK and Ireland, Johannes Radebe: FINALLY HOME marks a joyful new chapter. Packed with dazzling choreography, sensational live vocals, spectacular costumes and the warmth and energy that have made him a national favourite, this unforgettable show brings together the music and moments that have shaped his journey. From ballroom classics to South African rhythms and beloved pop anthems, Finally Home is a heartfelt celebration - and everyone is invited.
2026 has been a remarkable year for JoJo. He became a British citizen, made his West End debut and stepped into his dream role as a host of Strictly Come Dancing. Yet one thing remains unchanged: Johannes was born to dance.
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GETTING REKT (The Evening Star)
The Union Theatre (9/21-9/24)
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Disney Princess - The Concert
Wales Millennium Centre (4/18-4/18)
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Attack on Titan: Symphony from Paradis with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra
The Royal Albert Hall (10/17-10/17)
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Emmeline Pankhurst
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (10/18-10/18)
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Dracula
New Wolsey Theatre (10/13-10/17)
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Operation MI6
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/12-11/12)
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Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
The Fire Station (2/28-2/28)
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Paul Merton & Suki Webster''s Improv Show
MAST Mayflower Studios (9/23-9/23)
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Luther UK
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/15-11/15)
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Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Hazlitt Theatre (4/07-4/07)