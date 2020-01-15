Will Dickie is Bringing TEAM OF THE DECADES to The Blue Room Theatre

Experience one man's collection of male role models: his father, his teachers and his school rugby coach. Team of the Decades is an autobiographical performance work built on a landscape of parks, roads and pavements, transplanted from the cold streets of London to our hot Perth summer. With a 5 day run at The Blue Room Theatre.

Exhilarating and deeply moving, this is a joyous outdoor work designed for ten people. Busting out of the theatre and onto the field, you'll run, tackle, and remember the days of team sports and Saturday practices. Not playing to win or lose but playing to connect: strengths and weaknesses, fathers and sons, collisions and hugs. Messy, magic, unmissable: Team of the Decades is a thrilling experience of togetherness for anyone who has a man in their life.

Will Dickie, creator of Team of the Decades, says 'Growing up, even though I loved contact sports, I was fed an idea of what a man was which didn't match my feelings or my experience. The dissonance I experienced in myself and my relationships became so prevalent that I made this work to deal with it. Speaking to my male role models, and sharing those conversations in with others in public space has been really cathartic. We have made a really unique experience, that somehow brings people together AND questions our boundaries. We've had all female teams and teams with fathers and their children, and each team contributes to the ongoing question of what it really means to be a man - And in my experience, it means being gentle.'

VENUE:

The Blue Room Theatre, 53 James St, Perth, WA 6000, Australia DATES AND TIMES: February 11th - 15th. Shows at 5pm & 7pm

PRICE:

$30 +tf

WEBSITE & BOX OFFICE:

fringeworld.com.au + summernights.org.au





