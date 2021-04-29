West Yorkshire Theatre Company Launches New Playwrighting Course

The acclaimed Bradford theatre company Freedom Studios is set to host an exciting 8 week 'Introduction to Playwriting Course' this Summer and would love to hear from aspiring creative writers who would like to learn all about playwriting.

The acclaimed theatre company would love to hear from interested applicants who must be 18 or over and with little or no experience of writing for the screen or theatre. As a Bradford based theatre company, they would especially welcome applications from writers based in the city and the West Yorkshire area.

In this 8-week course, we will be focusing on the basics of theatre writing including character, story, structure, plot development, writing realistic dialogue and theatricality.

The course will be run by writer Lisa Holdsworth, a BAFTA-nominated television writer who has also written several acclaimed theatre productions including the critically acclaimed Freedom Studios production of Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile and the television series Emmerdale, All Creatures Great and Small, A Discovery of Witches, New Tricks and Waterloo Road. Lisa is also the chair of the Writers Guild of Great Britain.

Writer Lisa Holdsworth said

"I'm excited to be teaching the course again this year. It's always inspiring and energising to work with raw talent. I'm sure I will learn as much from this year's students as they will from me."

Aisha Khan, Co-Artistic director of Freedom Studios said

'Freedom Studios are delighted to have award winning theatre and screen writer Lisa Holdsworth return to lead our Introduction to Playwriting course. We are excited as always to hear from local people who might have little or no experience in writing a play but would like to give it a go. In the past year we know lots of people have turned to notebooks and started writing and we can't wait to see a whole host of new stories and characters come to life under the amazing tutorship of Lisa."

To apply, please send an email (to hello@freedomstudios.co.uk), telling us a bit about yourself, any writing that you may have done (your current writing practice) what you hope to gain from the course, where you are based and why this opportunity is important to you. Please also indicate whether you can commit to all the dates below.

The playwright course sessions will run via Zoom on Mondays 7-9pm on the following dates -7th, 14th, 21st and 28th June and 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th July 2021.

The deadline of all applications for the course with Introduction to Playwriting Application is 12pm on Monday 17th May 2021. Successful applicants will be contacted by Tuesday 25th May.

For further information visit www.freedomstudios.co.uk