West End Shows and Performers Team Up For London's Young People's Theatre Festival – Go Live Fortnight

From Monday 13th May - Saturday 25th May, London Theatre Education Charity, Go Live Theatre Projects, is offering 500 young theatregoers aged 15-24 the chance to see a top West End show for just £10, from some of the best seats in the house!

From long-running and beloved iconic musicals and plays like The Lion King, Mamma Mia! or The Play that Goes Wrong, to new shows like Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and Opening Night, there is something for everyone!

Take a chance to experience something different, like an immersive court game where you are the jury or a real Martian invasion in War of the Worlds.

Go Live Theatre Projects has teamed up with Ambassadors Lucie Jones, Gracie McGonigal, Hannah Lowther and Philip Joel to host some very special events, workshops and activities to make this theatre-filled fortnight even more exciting.

An in-person Q&A with Lucie Jones

An acting through song workshop with Gracie McGonigal

A dance class with West End choreographer and teacher Philip Joel (geared towards those with minimal to no dance experience)

An Instagram Takeover with Hannah Lowther

*Any young person signing up between the ages of 15 –18 must attend a state school.

All shows taking part in Go Live Fortnight Festival

Opening Night

The Lion King

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

The Play That Goes Wrong

Mamma Mia!

Back To The Future

Jury Duty

Sister Act

The War Of The Worlds

Mrs Doubtfire

The Book Of Mormon (especially for our Go Live Grads members)

There will also be a tour of Theatre Royal Drury Lane included during the festival.

Tickets are on sale now, exclusively to Go Live members. Young people, aged 15-24*, can sign up for free at www.golivetheatre.org.uk/go-live