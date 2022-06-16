West End Regulars Join I WISH MY LIFE WAS LIKE A MUSICAL Coming To The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

An illustrious line-up of West End talent - recently seen in such iconic roles as Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys and Fantine in Les MisÃ©rables - has been unveiled for the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe production of I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical.

Carl Douglas (Jersey Boys at the Trafalgar Theatre), Grace Farrell (Les MisÃ©rables at the Sondheim Theatre), Hannah Taylor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium) and Harry Winchester (Peter Pan at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, The Pirate Queen at the Coliseum) will go from gracing the stages of the English capital to delighting audiences in the Scottish capital for this new production of Alexander S. Bermange's award-winning musical revue. The show is returning to Edinburgh following its previous sell-out run there, by the end of which it had amassed over 20 five-star reviews.

Alexander S. Bermange's credits include comic songs for BBC Radio 4 and the BBC World Service, the iTunes comedy chart-topping album Wit & Whimsy, songs for Plague Over England in the West End and the much-toured Murder On Air, and over a dozen musicals produced around the world. Director and choreographer Joanna Goodwin's recent London, national and international work includes Gypsy, Sunset Boulevard, Funny Girl and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. The production's associate director/choreographer is Holly Prentice, whose credits encompass both stage (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and the London Palladium pantomime) and screen (The Witcher: Blood Origin for Netflix).

It has also just been announced that a further production of I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical will be opening in Basel, Switzerland in September 2022. This follows two separate incarnations in 2021 - one running in Seoul, South Korea, and the other filmed in London for online streaming. The show reveals everything that you could possibly want to know about being a musical theatre performer... if only there were any who would dare to admit it.