WaterAid Brings Showbiz Stars Straight To Homes With Virtual Christmas Concert

WaterAid is hosting a star-studded virtual 'Christmas Get Together' on Tuesday 8 December from 6.30pm, bringing seasonal songs, festive readings and special performances to people's homes to raise money for the charity's Future on Tap appeal.

Composer Sir Richard Stilgoe has penned an original song for the concert. Joining the merriment will be actors Dougray Scott and Tobias Menzies, singer-songwriters KT Tunstall, Katie Melua, and Joe Stilgoe, singer-songwriter and broadcaster Cerys Matthews, actor and broadcaster Sir Tony Robinson, and harpist-composer Catrin Finch. The virtual gala will be hosted by The Three Degrees singer Sheila Ferguson.

While the concert will be free to watch, WaterAid is encouraging the public to donate what they might have spent on a festive night out.

Proceeds will go towards the charity's Future on Tap appeal, which aims to raise £3 million to transform thousands of lives with clean water across the world. The UK government will match public donations before 4 February 2021, up to £2 million, making double the difference in climate-vulnerable communities.

Just £10, roughly the cost of a short taxi ride, would pay for 2.5 metres of pipe to bring water to a community, and with matched funding, the donation could go twice as far. A donation of £140, the cost of a big night out, could power a pump with a solar panel, and with the UK government doubling it, the donation would mean £280 for clean water projects.

One in ten people globally do not have clean water, and erratic and extreme weather brought on climate change is making it much harder for the world's most vulnerable people to get clean water. Access to clean water helps keep people healthy and resilient to the effects of climate change.

With a theatre, broadcasting, and cabaret career spanning more than five decades, Sir Richard Stilgoe, ("Cats", "Starlight Express", "The Phantom of the Opera") will read a ditty he has composed especially for WaterAid.

Sir Richard Stilgoe said:

"It's appalling that millions of people live without clean water. Being denied this basic human right has a devastating impact on lives and livelihoods. Having supported WaterAid for many, many years, I'm extremely committed to the work they do, and have seen the real difference clean water makes to people's lives in the communities I've visited with the charity, including those in Ethiopia. Even though we're celebrating virtually, music is a great way to bring people together. It's been such a challenging year for many; I hope people can find a way join this fantastic concert and support WaterAid's Future on Tap appeal so that together, we can help get clean water to those who need it most."

Actor and WaterAid Ambassador Tobias Menzies ("The Crown", "Outlander", and "Game of Thrones") will deliver a festive reading.

Tobias Menzies said:

"It's easy to take clean water for granted; but one in ten people lack access to this basic human right, and our changing climate is making life even harder for poor communities around the world. With clean water on tap, people's lives and livelihoods are protected. They can meet their basic needs, stay safe and healthy, have time to go to school or work, and can grow food even when the weather is unpredictable. I'm proud to support WaterAid's Future on Tap appeal and excited to be part of its Christmas concert; the money raised will help bring clean water to thousands of families, transforming lives for good."

Actor Dougray Scott ("Ripley's Game", "Enigma", "My Week with Marilyn") and WaterAid Ambassador, who has visited WaterAid's work in Mozambique, will read Snow-Flakes by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Dougray Scott said:

"Having seen how WaterAid's work has transformed lives during my visit to Mozambique in 2018, I'm delighted to support the charity's new appeal, Future on Tap. While we can't celebrate Christmas together physically, the concert will be a powerful way of uniting people to support a good cause. It's really unacceptable that so many people are denied clean water, and are now having to contend with a changing climate, making it even harder for communities to access clean water. Let's all make a real difference in people's lives by supporting the charity's appeal."

Catrin Finch, WaterAid Ambassador and the former Royal Harpist to HRH, The Prince of Wales, will play a stunning rendition of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas". In 2015 Catrin visited WaterAid's work in Ethiopia and in the same year released a self-composed album ("Tides") in support of the international charity.

Catrin Finch said:

"Music is such an intrinsic part of Christmas celebrations, and I'm delighted to be joining this virtual festive fundraising concert. The Future on Tap appeal is very close to my heart as I have seen first-hand how WaterAid's vital work is transforming lives in Ethiopia. It's a terrible injustice that 785 million people don't have clean water, affecting their health, education and livelihoods; and now climate change is making life even harder. Together, we can help make a real difference to people's lives around the world."

To receive your link to watch the concert, you can register and donate at WaterAid's website at:

https://www.wateraid.org/uk/christmas-concert

