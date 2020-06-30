Warrington Museum and Art Gallery Announces Date For Reopening

Warrington Museum & Art Gallery will be reopening its doors to the public this July, in line with the latest government advice.

The building closed its doors on Tuesday 17 March to adhere to government guidance regarding social distancing.

Following the prime minister's recent announcement, Culture Warrington bosses have confirmed that the town-centre venue will join other museums and galleries across the UK and reopen to the public on Wednesday 8 July.

With the health and wellbeing of visitors remaining a top priority for Culture Warrington, the charity has implemented a number of new measures to ensure the safety and comfort of all who use the building.

These measures include:

Regular deep cleaning of our facilities;

Multiple hand sanitising stations throughout the building;

Limiting the number of visitors at any one time to allow for social distancing;

One-way system around the museum shown through additional signage;

Removal of furniture and interactive equipment;

Introducing free, bookable slots to keep queuing time to a minimum and help manage the number of visitors.

Visitor slots can be booked for free via the Warrington Museum & Art Gallery and Culture Warrington websites.

The main booker can select up to five tickets for members of their household. Each person must have their own ticket.

After booking, tickets can be printed at home or sent to their email.

Visitors are asked to arrive at the museum's Bold Street entrance at their allotted time and join a short queue, where their tickets (printed or on their phone) will be scanned.

Anyone without a ticket is asked to speak to a member of staff, who will monitor visitor numbers and allow entrance as soon as possible

Culture Warrington's other venues, Pyramid Arts Centre and Parr Hall, will remain closed until further notice.

Emma Hutchinson, managing director of Culture Warrington - the charity that operates Warrington Museum & Art Gallery, Pyramid and Parr Hall - is delighted to have been given the green light to reopen the venue and is eager to reassure visitors that every possible precaution has been put in place.

She said: "The health and wellbeing of our customers remains of paramount importance to us at Culture Warrington and we've been working hard throughout the closure to make the necessary preparations to provide a safe space for all.

"We understand that this is still an uncertain time for many but we are confident that the new measures we have put in place will make our venue a safe and enjoyable place to visit.

"We're very excited to welcome back our visitors and have one or two exciting new things for them to see, including a remarkable addition to Derek Dick's fascinating exhibition Undivinable, which pays tribute to the heroic efforts of NHS staff during the Covid-19 pandemic."

In addition to all of the museum's permanent collections, visitors will also get another chance to take a look at the hugely popular temporary exhibitions Undivinable by Derek Dick, Not All Who Wander Are Lost from Creative Remedies and 10,000 Steps from Jan Newhouse.

Over the next few months, Warrington Museum & Art Gallery will also welcome two fantastic exhibitions from Priestley College and the internationally-renowned artist Susan Stockwell, in addition to the launch of an immersive new app.

Warrington Borough Council's Cabinet Member responsible for culture, Cllr Maureen McLaughlin, said: "Cultural venues play an important part in a thriving town centre, so - as Warrington gets back to business - I'm delighted that our Museum and Art Gallery is opening its doors to the public again. A huge amount of work has gone into making sure the venue is a safe, welcoming and comfortable place for all.

"Getting involved in cultural activities can be so beneficial to our wellbeing in these challenging times. I'm looking forward to our Museum and Art Gallery once more playing a central role in connecting local people with art, culture and heritage."

For more information, visit the website and take a look at the FAQ's at https://culturewarrington.org/2020/06/29/reopening-of-warrington-museum-art-gallery-faqs/

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You