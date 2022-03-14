Wandsworth Arts Fringe Grants 2022 Awarded

The Wandsworth Arts Fringe Grants help artists, makers and community groups realise their creative vision for the festival and engage with Wandsworth communities. For 2022, Wandsworth Council has distributed Â£32,382 among eighteen creative companies, including local community organisations and internationally acclaimed artists, for projects taking place over this year's festival (Friday 10 - Sunday 26 June 2022).

Supported by the 2022 grants, we see the return of some WAF veterans, including learning disability-led theatre group The Baked Bean Company, winners of last year's WAF Audience Choice Award, with a street party on Battersea High Street in collaboration with Riverside Radio; and Share Community, who will be bringing the glamour with an eco-fashion show led by disabled artists with support from students and alumni from the Royal College of Art's MA Fashion programme. New to WAF, Windows of The Soul is a collaboration by visually-impaired artists, sighted artists, doctors and patients, shining a light on living with visual impairment through art.

Commemorating the 50th anniversary of Pride in London, Shed Project will offer a radical quilt-making workshop exploring the legacy of textiles in the queer community; and from fabric to fight club, playwright Gary Thomas presents his new play Wrestling for Pleasure, telling the story of a group of LGBTQ+ friends from the 1990s to the present day, brought together through their love of wrestling.

On Saturday afternoons throughout Wandsworth Arts Fringe, artist and 'Nan Kid' Leon Clowes will be welcoming visitors into local libraries for a chat, and doing what his grandmother did: darning socks, flower arranging, and painting watercolors, while the radio plays stories of people who were raised by Grandma.

Exploring our histories - personal, political and cultural - is an exciting theme for WAF this year. Back to the Beginning, a project from Wandsworth creative mental health charity Sound Minds, reflects on our social and cultural heritage and how it influences our lives today. Homegrown heritage heroes Black Heroes Foundation return with Stories of Windrush: The Story of Flip Fraser, who was creator of the iconic show Black Heroes in the Hall of Fame; and in literature, award-winning poet John Agard and contemporary literature group Renaissance One present two spoken word events, placing curiosity at centre-stage.

Local dance company Ballet Soul return for 2022 with a live performance developed from their film Othello21 - a contemporary dance retelling of Shakespeare's classic play - as part of the WAF Dance Showcase, a new programming strand for 2022 celebrating the wealth of dance talent and training offered in the borough. Ballet Soul will also offer free movement workshops to 200 young musicians from World Heart Beat Music Academy. This will be one of several WAF Grants projects offering local people the opportunity to get creative, including Wandsworth recording studio On Da Beat, who are set to host a series of hybrid live/digital open studio workshop with performances from up-and-coming local artists, alongside established talent from across South London.

Marcus Megastar returns to WAF with The Music Of The Night, a spectacular new show featuring Wandsworth's Gemini Dancers, new music co-written with hit songwriter Michael Garvin (Waiting For Tonight, Jennifer Lopez), costumes by Haus Of Ra (whose Creative Director has worked with Dior and Lady Gaga), and Marcus' trademark prosthetics.

Also in music, the streets of Wandsworth will be filled with the likes of Purcell, Handel, Schubert and Fanny Mendelssohn when Wandsworth Street Concerts arrive with a new series of free outdoor classical music concerts, staged outside Wandsworth's St Anne's Church. And All Saints Church are going green with an eco-inspired music festival, featuring free concerts ranging from classical to jazz and beyond.

There's plenty of fun in store for WAF's littlest visitors too. Following a fantastic tour of Wandsworth housing estates in summer 2021, Jellyfish Theatre return with a new outdoor adventure for families in their travelling Wagon of Dreams, pitching up at Wandsworth estates throughout the festival. And Vintage Vendetta's Meg and the Magic Toyshop, an interactive theatre show for under 5s, will delight young audiences at Wandsworth's libraries with storytelling, songs and dancing.

Wandsworth can discover art on their streets with Roehampton Resounded, an immersive art and sound journey through Roehampton and the Alton Estate; and Sol Golden Sato's Happy Feet, a giant painting made by visitors' dancing feet, popping up at Alton Arts Hub.

"I am so delighted to see the arts get back on its feet and have the opportunity to bring 'Meg in the Magic Toyshop' to Wandsworth Fringe 2022. Theatre can be such a wonderful creative outlet and I am so passionate about the opportunity to share it with children who were robbed of the experience of live theatre during the past few years." - Merrilyn Greer, Vintage Vendetta

"I'm thrilled that my project 'Nan Kids' will be part of WAF 2022, this will be my first time at this amazing festival. Really looking forward to meeting local families, and the conversations that will happen with everyone who comes to the installations." - Leon Clowes

"Relocating to Wandsworth has been such a blessing, so it is with massive gratitude that On Da Beat join the 2022 Wandsworth Art Fringe to celebrate our borough and our fourth summer. We hope that our contribution to WAF can continue to spark the fire in the next generation of audio engineers, producers, beatmakers, artists and music execs." - On Da Beat

"At Shed Project we are so excited to include Queer Lives and Art: Radical Quilt Making as part of WAF2022, especially given the important timing, marking 50 years of Pride in London. We look forward to celebrating and reflecting on the history and experiences of the Wandsworth LGBTQIA+ community." - Shed Project

"We are super excited to be returning to WAF with our brand new show this year. We're really grateful for the support from Wandsworth which makes it possible for us to offer free family shows in public spaces across the Borough." - Jellyfish Theatre

"We are very excited that Wandsworth Street Concerts will be part of WAF2022 and grateful for their support." Chris Jeanes - Founder & Artistic Director of Wandsworth Street Concerts

The WAF Grants are funded directly by Wandsworth Council, primarily through the Wandsworth Grant Fund, which sets aside Â£20,000 to support WAF activity each year, with a maximum award of Â£2,000 per project. This year, WAF has been able to award an additional Â£12,382 to successful applicants as part of Wandsworth Council's commitment to supporting the cultural ecology in the borough get back on its feet after COVID-19 limited cultural and community life for many Wandsworth residents.

Wandsworth Council's Cabinet Member for Community Services and Open Spaces, Councillor Steffi Sutters says:

After two years of digital, hybrid and socially distanced festivals, we are thrilled to be safely bringing WAF back into our theatres, pubs, schools and galleries once again, as well as on our streets and screens. The WAF Grants support some of the most exciting and ambitious projects taking place in the borough this June, including some inspired collaborations between our creative communities and established artists. This year, we welcome back creatives working at an international scale, alongside homegrown talent and WAF veterans - and I can't wait to see them transform our borough for WAF's thirteenth year.

Tickets for Wandsworth Arts Fringe 2022 will go on sale on Weds 27 April 2022.

Find out more about the 2022 festival: www.wandsworthartsfringe.com

WAF 2022 Grant Awards Listings:

The Baked Bean Company & Riverside Radio

The Baked Bean Street Party

The Baked Bean Street Party is a street party like no other. Stretching down one side of Battersea High Street, The Baked Bean Company will be showing up and painting the town... Orange! From live dance performances, musical acts and creative workshops for all, feel good vibes are a guarantee and you are invited! With a special appearance from The Baked Bean Choir who will be performing their never-been-heard-before EP live on Riverside Radio.

It's community. It's creativity. It's a street party in Battersea!

Location: Battersea High Street, Battersea

Website: www.bakedbeancompany.com

Share Community in partnership with the Royal College of Art

FASHION + JOY = SHARE & RCA

Share Community and the Royal College of Art's MA Fashion programme join forces in this special millinery fashion show, featuring accessible hat designs and bespoke headwear. Share's artists are adults with learning disabilities, autism and other support needs, who are working with alumni and students from the Royal College of Art's MA Fashion Programme. They'll explore inventive approaches to the making process, reflecting an interest in upcycling, and use adaptive tools and multimedia crafting. Their creative journey will challenge perceptions about disability, ableism and fashion, and allow disabled artists to thrive as creative individuals.

Location: Royal College of Art, Battersea

Website: www.sharecommunity.org.uk | www.rca.ac.uk

#GreenFringe

All Saints Church

All Saints Music Festival

The All Saints Community Music Festival features four free concerts celebrating our environment, and embracing a variety of styles and technical experience. Join us for a recital on Baroque instruments with Pawel Siwczak, an organ recital with Benjamin Costello, D'Arcy Trinkwon and YounHee Kim, a jazz concert with Senior Street Jazz Sextet, and a community concert with schools, soloists and other groups.

Location: All Saints Church, Tooting

#GreenFringe

Resounded

Roehampton Resounded

Imagine taking a walk around Roehampton... just listening... to the wind blow into the trees, the cars passing, a dog barking in the distance, the crows, the sounds of your footsteps, the kids playing football, kicking the ball, the bounce of the ball, an ambulance siren wailing, a door slam, an alarm bleep, a phone ring... An immersive experience with live music, art and film. A mindful sound journey into Roehampton.

Created by resident artists and creatives: Jackie Mwanza (Artist - Ubuntu Museum) William Nein (Musician) and Charles Lambert (Designer).

Location: Alton Arts Hub, Roehampton

Website: www.charleslambertdesign.com

Leon Clowes

Nan Kids

A series of durational performance installations in Wandsworth Libraries about the experiences of being brought up in kinship care families. Each Saturday afternoon throughout Wandsworth Arts Fringe, artist and Nan Kid Leon Clowes will be doing what his grandmother did: darning socks, flower arranging, painting watercolours. The radio set will play the often-harrowing stories of people who, for whatever reason, had to be raised by Grandma. You can pop in for a few minutes or hang around all afternoon. Please feel free to chat, ask questions, and watch as the installation takes place.

Location: Balham Library, Putney Library, Roehampton Library, York Gardens Library

Website: www.leonclowes.com

Vintage Vendetta

Meg and the Magic Toyshop

It's first thing in the morning at the Magic Toyshop and Meg the doll can't find her best glove... She needs your help! With timeless children's classics from the era of Danny Kaye and Shirley Temple, Meg in the Magic Toyshop combines the warm, cosy feeling of childhood days gone by with whimsical fun for today - fabulous entertainment for children and adults alike!

"An educational 40 minutes that ignited the imagination and engaged even the toughest critics below the age of 5 - a lovely interactive Fringe production that is ideal for families with young children." - The Serenade Files

Location: Balham Library, Earlsfield Library, Southfields Library, Tooting Library

Website: www.vintagevendettaproductions.com

Renaissance One & John Agard

John Agard's Project Curiosity

Award-winning poet and inspiring raconteur and performer John Agard places curiosity centre stage in two events of literature, imagination and delight, blending poetry, oratory and live music. Project Curiosity is intergenerational, diverse and multi-faceted. It revels in diversity and difference in the same way that our communities are plural and varied. At the heart of it is the voice and writing of John Agard, who has inspired over four generations of school children and communities across the UK - and has been recognised with the prestigious Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry.

Location: TBC

Website: www.renaissanceone.co.uk

Ballet Soul

Othello21

An evocative dance reimagining of Shakespeare's brutal and gripping tragedy, Ballet Soul bring Othello into the 21st-century. In modern Britain, high flying media man Othello is taking London by storm. He is a passionate and powerful African man, married to the love of his life - Desdemona. In a dream he is left a blood red scarf by the spirit of his mother, and, as a token of his past and a symbol of his love, Othello gives the scarf to Desdemona... a decision that may come back to haunt him.

Location: Royal Academy of Dance, Battersea

Website: www.balletsoul.org.uk

Jellyfish Theatre

Wagon of Dreams: A New Adventure

Jellyfish Theatre return to Wandsworth Arts Fringe with free performances of their new outdoor show in public spaces across the Borough of Wandsworth.

Three best friends set off on an exciting ocean adventure. A playful, inventive family show set in a real retro caravan and packed with puppetry, music and laughter. All performances are relaxed with integrated Sign Supported English. For ages 3+

"So wonderful. Interactive, super clever and hilarious" "Just brilliant! It just brought me happiness!" (Audience feedback on The Wagon of Dreams in 2021)

Location: The Henry Prince Estate (Earlsfield), Streatham Park Estate (Furzedown), Newlands Estate (Bedford) Heathbrook Park (Queenstown), Ashburton Estate (West Putney), Sellincourt Primary School Playground (Graveney).

Website: www.jellyfishtheatre.com

Windows of the Soul

Do You See What I See?

Windows of the Soul is a grassroots art exhibition exploring the perspectives of those living with sight loss. Visually impaired artists, sighted artists, ophthalmologists (eye doctors), patients and others from all over the UK come together to share their experiences of visual impairment, countering the preconception that visual disability precludes the creation of beautiful art. Works will include paintings, photography, prints, icons and braille art.

In addition to a physical and online exhibition, there will be three workshops focusing on interviews with the artists regarding their unique perceptions, simulating visual loss and the importance of sound and, finally, how the eye and brain are linked to generate vision.

Location: Outlined Gallery, Nine Elms

Website: www.windowsofthesoul.art

Zimmermann Band

Wandsworth Street Concerts

Wandsworth Street Concerts return to St Anne's Churchyard on Wednesday evenings throughout the festival (and beyond) for six outdoor classical music concerts featuring local musicians. The series will include solo Bach (29 June); Lukas Bowen, viola, and Angelus Blank, piano (15 June); the Medea string quartet who champion female composers (22 June); and the Zimmermann Band opening and closing the series with Purcell Songs (08 June) and Handel's first English oratorio, Esther. Concerts are free so everyone can come, though donations are welcome. Invite your friends and bring a rug and a picnic!

Location: St Anne's Churchyard, Wandsworth Town

Website: www.streetconcertswandsworth.com

Marcus Megastar

The Music of The Night

Marcus Megastar is teaming up with Wandsworth's Gemini Dancers and West End legend Rosie Ashe (Phantom of The Opera) to tell the story of genius Giacomo Leopardi, who lived with kyphosis (curvature of the spine) and could study anything - but love. Marcus' sizzling new show, The Music Of The Night, will showcase new music including a finale co-written with hit songwriter Michael Garvin (Waiting For Tonight, Jennifer Lopez) and some very special guests. Expect a serious dance party, a feast for the eyes, ears and soul, with stunning background visuals, costume design by Haus Of Ra (whose creative director has worked with Dior and Lady Gaga), and prosthetic FX characters in an ultimate cheer-up fest. Free for disabled audiences and their carers.

Location: The Bedford, Balham

Website: https://marcusmegastar.com

Shed Project

Queer Lives and Art: Radical Quilt-Making

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Pride in London, Queer Lives and Art: Radical Quilt-Making is a community quilt-making workshop run by queer artists Al Hill (He/They), Joe Lawn (They/He), Colin Lievens (They/Them) and Eleanor Louise West (She/They). Running in-person on 11 June and via Zoom on 12 June, visitors are invited to make a patch in contribution to a communal quilt documenting personal experiences and allyship across Wandsworth's LGBTQIA+ community. On 26 June we invite all to join us in a celebratory event where the quilt will be unveiled.

The quilt symbolises the coming together of the Wandsworth community through queer resistance. It will represent 50 years of LGBTQIA+ community in Wandsworth and South London. All are welcome to come along and make, create, or just have a chat. The event is curated by Shed Project as part of a wider programme, Queer Lives and Art:

Radical Textiles.

Location: The Woodfield Pavilion, Tooting

Instagram: @shed.project.studio

Wrestling for Pleasure

A new play about a group of LGBTQIA+ friends from the 1990s to the present day, brought together through their love of wrestling. A journey to the darker side of the 'gay world', Wrestling For Pleasure is an exploration of friendship, fall-outs, sex, survival and what it means to be a strong man.

Location: The Arches, St Mary's Church, Putney

Website: www.garythomas.co.uk

Sol Golden Sato

Happy Feet

Happy Feet is a 25-meter participatory painting - a celebration of creativity and joyous wellbeing painted using dancing feet. This summer, FRAMED artist Sol Golden Sato invites you to come and paint on a massive canvas. Your painting will combine with the paintings of those who came before you and those who came after you - to create a living mega artwork. Inspired by the Gutai group - radical Japanese artists who wanted to change the world through painting, performance and children's play - everyone of all ages is welcome to paint, dance, sketch and become part of this collective artwork.

Location: Alton Arts Hub, Roehampton

Website: www.instagram.com/solgoldensato

Sound Minds

Back to the Beginning

Sound Minds artists go 'Back to the Beginning', retracing their personal journeys, creating a mixed media installation, developed through a series of collaborative workshops. Text, photography, art and music will give form to an expansive, interwoven environment of diverse identities. The Sound Minds musicians will be working alongside the studio artists, using songwriting to explore how our roots impact our well-being today.

The public is invited to interact and add to this rich web of personal stories throughout the exhibition.

Location: Sound Minds, Battersea

Website: www.soundminds.co.uk

On Da Beat Studio

Open Studio + House Party Vol.1

Independent recording studio On Da Beat Studio celebrates its fourth summer with virtual and physical open studio workshops alongside live performances from established and up-and-coming artists from the communities, scenes, and genres that have been part of the journey. The Open Studio workshops offer a learning exchange on the cultural and creative industries and are free to for young people and people in receipt of universal credit. On Da Beat's first 'House party' will begin with an open talent search to find talented performers from across the borough.

Location: On Da Beat Studio, Wandsworth Town

Website: ondabeat.co.uk

Black Heroes Foundation

The Story of Flip Fraser

Black Heroes Foundation return to WAF with the story of Windrush icon, Flip Fraser, the first editor of The Voice newspaper and creator of the iconic show: Black Heroes in the Hall of Fame. Featuring performances and archive footage from Black Heroes in the Hall of Fame, together with an exhibition telling the story of Peter Randolph Fraser (alias Flip Fraser) and the Black Heroes he celebrated, Black Heroes Foundation present a family-friendly afternoon of creativity and heritage.

Location: Battersea Library, Battersea

Website: www.blackheroesfoundation.org