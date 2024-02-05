Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN Returns To The Royal Opera House

Performances run 29 February – 16 March.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

The Royal Opera's The Flying Dutchman returns to the Royal Opera House this February. Tim Albery's production of Richard Wagner's classic opera receives its fourth revival on the Main Stage. 

Sir Bryn Terfel reprises the role of The Dutchman, a performance for which he received great critical acclaim in the production's last revival in 2015. Alongside him, Swedish soprano Elisabet Strid makes her Covent Garden debut performing the role of Senta. A seasoned Wagnerian, Strid has performed internationally at the Bayreuth Festival, Teatro Real Madrid, Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, Deutsche Oper Berlin and the New National Theatre Tokyo amongst others.  

The outstanding cast also includes Stephen Milling performing the role of Daland, Toby Spence as Erik, Miles Mykkanen as the Steersman, and former Jette Parker Artist Kseniia Nikolaieva as Mary. Henrik Nánási will conduct the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and the Royal Opera Chorus, returning to Covent Garden following his triumphant performances of Jenůfa in 2021. 

Performances of The Flying Dutchman run from 29 February – 16 March on the Main Stage. Tickets are available from the ROH website. 




