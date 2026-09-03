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WIESENTHAL to Return to London's Wiltons Music Hall After Edinburgh Fringe

Mark Liebert directs the true story of the Holocaust survivor's pursuit of Nazi war criminals.

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WIESENTHAL to Return to London's Wiltons Music Hall After Edinburgh Fringe

Wiesenthal, by Tom Dugan, performed by Christopher C Gibbs, is based on the life of Simon Wiesenthal, who survived the Holocaust and devoted the rest of his life to bringing Nazi war criminals to justice. Filled with hope, humanity and humour, it is the true story of an ordinary man who did extraordinary things. Intelligent, funny, flawed and noble, Wiesenthal's heroism is honoured in this play which takes place on his final working day in his Vienna office in 2003. Wiesenthal will perform a limited run at Wiltons Music Hall, London from 2-5th September. 

Performer Christopher C. Gibbs said: "Every time I do this show, every time I say these words, either in rehearsal or performance, I am struck by the way they resonate with me and the world I find myself in today. It has been a privilege and a pleasure to work on Tom Dugan's powerful and moving play. And now, I'm delighted to bring this important story once again to London, the home of international theatre ."

Director Mark Liebert said: “WIESENTHAL has, unfortunately, become more important and more and more relevant. There has been an escalation world wide of hate and intolerance empowered by governments. In an effort to be part of the necessary education that will increase awareness and ensure that what happened then will never happen again we have produced WIESENTHAL. And we bring it back to London in an effort to keep spreading the word. Never Forget.”

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