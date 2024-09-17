WHY A BLACK WOMAN WILL NEVER BE PRIME MINISTER Comes to Camden People's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Created out of frustration with the lack of attention towards Black women’s maternal health, writer and performer Zakiyyah Deen’s debut play scrutinizes how intersectionality and British politics contribute to the lived experiences of Black women's maternal journeys. A co-production with Camden People’s Theatre as part of their 30th anniversary season championing early-career artists, Why A Black Woman Will Never Be Prime Minister follows Shanice, a young black woman, from her first day at university, and John on his first day of his political campaign. Shanice proudly embodies all the things that John is not. She represents the people, while he represents the institution. Coming from two different worlds but the same area in London, an opportunity arises for these two worlds to collide, revealing their stark differences and uncanny similarities as the hypocrisy of public facing messaging around diversity compared to the reality comes to the foreground. Set over nine months, this piece explores intersectionality, British politics, and Black women's maternal health, fusing satire, spoken word, and narrative.

Writer and performer Zakiyyah Deen said, “Why a Black Woman Will Never Be Prime Minister was conceived out of my frustration with Black women’s maternal health receiving a lack of attention and the increasing f**keries in politics. The harsh reality that Black women face greater dangers in childbirth fueled my determination to tell this story. Obtaining a seat in a theatre is far easier than obtaining a seat in parliament. Thus if we can’t get into these spaces, we must take to the streets and the stages. This dramedy is my way of demanding we shine a light on these issues while provoking thought and inciting conversation.”

Zakiyyah Deen is an actor-writer born and based in London with Afro-Caribbean roots. She worked with Academy Award-winning director Steve McQueen on his anthology series Small Axe and played a series regular role in the BBC Three series Enterprice created by Kayode Ewumi. Zakiyyah made her stage debut with Brassic FM at The Gate Theatre, followed by Is Dat U Yh? at Brixton House. She was Theatre Deli's Classic Residency Artist in 2022 and Tara Theatre's Constellations Artist in 2023, and she was awarded a place on the inaugural Squint Playwriting Award Scheme in 2023. On the writing front, Zakiyyah has several projects in early development. Her debut full-length play, Why a Black Woman Will Never Be Prime Minister, in which she will also star, will premiere at Camden People’s Theatre in Autumn 2024.

Founded 30 years ago, CPT brings together artists and everyone else to connect, imagine, be heard and be entertained. It makes space for the theatre – and the theatre-makers – of tomorrow, it celebrates the communities of Camden and London and it strives to create a more equitable and caring world through extraordinary performances made by and for a wide range of people. CPT is excited for its future under the new Artistic Director Rio Matchett who has spent the last five years running the studio programming, new work and artist development programmes at Leeds Playhouse, alongside leading the MA in Dramaturgy for Leeds Conservatoire.

