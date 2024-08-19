WHAT'S NEXT? Continues on Autumn Tour in Oxford, London, And Bristol

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Middle-Weight Theatre has announced that What's Next? will return to Bristol as part of the autumn leg of its UK Tour.

Written by Matt Roberts and directed by Tom Stabb, What's Next? tells a true story you've never heard about. But the question is - why haven't you heard of this female legend?

What's Next? continues its UK Tour and will visit Oxford, The Playhouse Studio, London, Hen and Chickens Theatre and Exeter, The Barnfield Theatre while returning by popular demand to Bristol, The Alma Theatre.

What's Next? is a captivating one-woman show based on actual events of the life of Harriet Quimby, a trailblazing figure in aviation history who defied cultural norms and achieved new heights as the first woman to acquire a pilot's licence in the United States.

This exhilarating new production illuminates an often-overlooked historical milestone: the incredible journey of the first woman to fly solo across the English Channel, and how tragedy robbed her of her historical legacy.

Playing the title role is Victoria Lucie, who made her West End debut playing Miss Casewell in London's longest running play The Mousetrap. Other stage credits include The Night Pirates, (The Rose Theatre, Kingston and National Tour), The Importance of Being Earnest, Charleys Aunt, The Hound of the Baskervilles and many more with The Worcester Rep.

Victoria Lucie delivers a knock-out one-woman performance as Harriet Quimby, and has thrilled audiences across the UK so far this year with her show-stopping portrayal.

Victoria Lucie said: “I am not only honoured to be asked to play such a strong and pioneering woman of history, but hugely excited to be reunited with old friends and new at Middle-Weight Theatre after performing with them in 2015.”

Director Tom Stabb said: “Seeing a new piece of theatre come together is always a special process. What's Next? is no exception, literally elevating things to a whole new level.”

Writer Matt Roberts said: “Harriet Quimby's story is an amazing and inspiring one - and I'm so happy I've been able to play a part in bringing her achievements to the attention of a modern audience."

Tickets for What's Next? are currently on sale now.

Tour Dates

6th - 7th September 2024 | 7:30pm

The Playhouse Studio, Oxford

https://www.oxfordplayhouse.com/events/whats-next

19th - 20th September 2024

The Alma Tavern and Theatre, Bristol

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/almatheatrecompany/1294391?

8pm

8th - 19th October 2024 | 7:30pm

Hen & Chickens Theatre, London

Press Night: 9th October 2024

https://www.unrestrictedview.co.uk/events/whats-next/

24th - 26th October 2024 | 8pm

The Barnfield Theatre, Exeter

https://exeternorthcott.co.uk/events/whats-next/

