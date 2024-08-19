WGGB Launches New Guide On Devised And Collaborative Theatre

The guide covers the importance of collaboration agreements, opyright, fees, royalties and defining percentage contributions and more.
Theatre is a collaborative medium, with each creative - whether they be a playwright, an actor, a director, a designer or another role - playing an integral part in bringing both material and production together. This is particularly true for devised theatre, where many people may be taking on multiple roles, and it may not be obvious who the writer is, or if there is a writer at all.
WGGB launched a new guide Devised and collaborative theatre, which covers projects where more than one person is the author, for example in devised work, musicals or opera.
The guide covers:
Writer, deviser, director and producer Jenifer Toksvig, a former Chair of the WGGB Theatre Committee who led the development of the guidelines, said:
"I'm very excited about this addition to the Guild's amazing and comprehensive guidelines. Devised and collaboratively made work is such a huge and magical area of theatre, and these guidelines will support and protect the writers and performers working in a collective space."
WGGB will be discussing the new guide Devised and collaborative theatre at an event with writers at Edinburgh Festival Fringe this Saturday 24 August at 1pm. The in-person event is free and is at Brookes Bar, Pleasance Dome, 1 Bristo Square, EH8 9AL. All writers are welcome to attend and you can find out more and register here. They have also produced template collaboration agreements. Download them on the links below
Template collaboration agreement for devised and co-written work / Template collaboration agreement for musical theatre
