WEDDING FAYRE Will Embark on UK Tour in 2027
The folk-punk musical explores identity and conformity with direction by Jenny Sealey and a cast of Deaf, Disabled, and neurodivergent performers.
Graeae, the UK's leading disabled-led theatre company, has announced the 2027 UK tour of its major new production Wedding Fayre, a bold, provocative new folk-punk musical exploring identity, belonging and the price of conformity.
In this darkly humoured vision of a near future, the authorities have declared that any adult who does not conform to the newly minted English standards of 'normal' must be married to somebody who does, by midnight tonight. Or else.
Part razor-sharp political satire and part joyous celebration of resistance, Wedding Fayre is a brand-new anarchic folk-punk musical with a book by Olivier Award-nominated playwright Paul Sirett, (The Big Life, Rat Pack Confidential and Graeae's Reasons to Be Cheerful), and a rousing original score by Max Runham (Brixton Calling and All Creatures Great and Small).
Directed by Jenny Sealey, with musical direction by Joey Hickman, (The Comedy About a Bank Robbery in the West End and the UK tour of Beautiful), Wedding Fayre is a co-production between Graeae and Derby Theatre and features a diverse professional cast of Deaf, Disabled and neurodivergent performers.
Jenny Sealey, Artistic Director, Graeae says - “The Wedding Fayre started out as a satirical romp, now we are actually about to debut the show, the reality of our 'fayre set in the near future' feels a little too close for comfort! This glorious folk-punk musical is of course political and disruptive, but it is full of heart, humour and provocations. More than anything, it's a celebration of people coming together, and a reminder that hope and collective action still matter”
Sarah Brigham, Artistic Director and CEO, Derby Theatre says - “I'm delighted that we will be co-producing this brand-new musical with Graeae and have the fantastic Jenny Sealey at the helm directing. We have a long relationship with Graeae and have worked hard to improve access to our stages over the last ten years. Audiences can expect a fun night out with some cracking tunes and Great Performances.”
All performances creatively integrate British Sign Language, captions and audio description.
Tour Dates
Derby Theatre Friday 5 – Saturday 13 February 2027
Leeds Playhouse Tuesday 16 – Wednesday 17 February 2027
Queen's Theatre Hornchurch Friday 19 – Saturday 20 February 2027
Warwick Arts Centre Thursday 25 – Saturday 27 February 2027
New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 March 2027
Watford Palace Theatre Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 March 2027
Perth Theatre Wednesday 24 – Saturday 27 March 2027
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