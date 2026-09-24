WEDDING FAYRE Will Embark on UK Tour in 2027

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Graeae, the UK's leading disabled-led theatre company, has announced the 2027 UK tour of its major new production Wedding Fayre, a bold, provocative new folk-punk musical exploring identity, belonging and the price of conformity.

In this darkly humoured vision of a near future, the authorities have declared that any adult who does not conform to the newly minted English standards of 'normal' must be married to somebody who does, by midnight tonight. Or else.

Part razor-sharp political satire and part joyous celebration of resistance, Wedding Fayre is a brand-new anarchic folk-punk musical with a book by Olivier Award-nominated playwright Paul Sirett, (The Big Life, Rat Pack Confidential and Graeae's Reasons to Be Cheerful), and a rousing original score by Max Runham (Brixton Calling and All Creatures Great and Small).

Directed by Jenny Sealey, with musical direction by Joey Hickman, (The Comedy About a Bank Robbery in the West End and the UK tour of Beautiful), Wedding Fayre is a co-production between Graeae and Derby Theatre and features a diverse professional cast of Deaf, Disabled and neurodivergent performers.

Jenny Sealey, Artistic Director, Graeae says - “The Wedding Fayre started out as a satirical romp, now we are actually about to debut the show, the reality of our 'fayre set in the near future' feels a little too close for comfort! This glorious folk-punk musical is of course political and disruptive, but it is full of heart, humour and provocations. More than anything, it's a celebration of people coming together, and a reminder that hope and collective action still matter”

Sarah Brigham, Artistic Director and CEO, Derby Theatre says - “I'm delighted that we will be co-producing this brand-new musical with Graeae and have the fantastic Jenny Sealey at the helm directing. We have a long relationship with Graeae and have worked hard to improve access to our stages over the last ten years. Audiences can expect a fun night out with some cracking tunes and Great Performances.”

All performances creatively integrate British Sign Language, captions and audio description.

Tour Dates

Derby Theatre Friday 5 – Saturday 13 February 2027

Leeds Playhouse Tuesday 16 – Wednesday 17 February 2027

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch Friday 19 – Saturday 20 February 2027

Warwick Arts Centre Thursday 25 – Saturday 27 February 2027

New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 March 2027

Watford Palace Theatre Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 March 2027

Perth Theatre Wednesday 24 – Saturday 27 March 2027

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 18 Hrs 26 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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