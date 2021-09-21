Voila! Europe 2021 Goes Onsale Today

This Autumn, Voila! Europe 2021 will return both online and in-person to The Cockpit with their eclectic programme of some of the most exciting independent artists from across Europe. For the ninth year running, the festival which spans theatre, cabaret, mime, and digital performance will celebrate the work of London-based companies as well as those further afield with a programme which will be available to enjoy worldwide. Whilst international travel remains uncertain for so many, Voila! Europe 2021 will once again offer a glimpse into the richly diverse theatre on offer internationally. The 2021 festival, although not directly themed around the pandemic, covers relevant issues ranging from loneliness and identity, through to burnout and our relationships with where we call home.

This year's programme welcomes artists from Hungary, Austria, France, Belarus, Finland, Germany, Turkey, Italy and Czech Republic as well as further afield from countries including Canada, Thailand and Zimbabwe. On stage highlights include Ladder Art Company's playful UK debut, Awakening, in collaboration with the Hungarian Culture Centre and set in a magical world brought to life by aeralists. Meanwhile, Unforgettable Girl explores injustice from the point of view of a Thai mail-order bride in a biting satire from Created a Monster, interweaving movement, text and clowning. Returning to the stage, The Cockpit's monthly scratch night Theatre in the Pound will present a Voila! Europe special in November, with four works in progress by emerging artists.

Meanwhile, online highlights include documentary play I AM, based on real childhood stories from Belarus. Formerly a National Theatre of Belarus until the political crisis of 2020, the newly-independent Kupałaŭcy make their UK debut with a child's view of life behind the iron curtain. Playing with form, Deserted Shores // Negative Photographs combines video, sound, performance and online 3-D installation to create an unconventional remote viewing experience, while reflecting on the soul of the pandemic era.

Sharlit Deyzac & Amy Clare Tasker, directors, Voila! Europe said, "Voila! Europe is all about opening a trusted portal to unique cross-cultural encounters. This year, we are delighted to return to on-stage performances at The Cockpit, while also building on the recent advancements in virtual theatre. Audiences can enjoy the festival at the theatre in London, or online from home - wherever home may be."

Dave Wybrow, director, The Cockpit "Our best future will depend upon our ability to make the most unlikely connections. The cross-border challenges we face require deepening cooperation, not retreating behind walls. Which is why The Cockpit continues to help produce and support Voila! Europe. Not because it brings together a glossy selection of designer theatre for an elite market, but because it brings together people who have something to say and are driven to say it before a live, engaged audience. Not because they all speak the same language and can take a good reception for granted, but specifically because they don't."

Přemysl Pela, Director, Czech Centre London said "The impeccable resilience of the Voila Festival and its contribution to post-pandemic theatre recovery in London and the UK is absolute. The Czech Centre is pleased to partner with the Festival to foster and expand its international reach, by showcasing a stunning and sensuous audioplay, You in My House, by The National Theatre in Prague."

Máté Vincze, director, Hungarian Cultural Centre London said "In these uncertain times, one thing is certain: Voila! Europe brings the best up-and-coming, innovative European theatre to London, guaranteed by the festival team's exceptional curatorial work. Following last year's award-winning digital performance by k2 Theater, we are looking forward to welcoming Ladder Art Company's magical and mesmerizing show Awakening to the world's performing arts capital."

Supported by United Colleges Group & The Cockpit, The Hungarian Cultural Centre London, The Czech Centre, London, and EUNIC (EU National Institutes for Culture). Voila! Europe is part of the European Festivals Association label. Some productions in the 2021 festival are supported by Arts Council England.