'Voices of Today and Tomorrow' Will Be Performed at The Old Market, Hove on 24 October

Put A Pin In It Productions, a new Brighton based production company, brings a new show to The Old Market in Hove this autumn.

Voices of Today and Tomorrow is a musical show tunes event with a difference - partnering established West End stars with talented newcomers who are already making waves on the fringe of the industry and are sure-fire stars of tomorrow!

Jodie Steele (Heathers, Six), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Rent), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six, Rent), Joanne Harper (We Will Rock You, UK Tour), and Alexandra Doar (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, UK Tour) plus Brighton-born Alex James Ellison, creator of the hit musical, FIVER, are set to appear live in concert alongside some of the UK's most promising up-and-coming talent in the musical theatre industry.

Producers Jack Evans and Amie Shouler (Put A Pin In It Productions) said:

"Voices of Today and Tomorrow celebrates the droves of rising talent in musical theatre which hasn't yet had the chance to shine, especially with Covid effectively shutting the industry down last year. We're staging a series of shows that bring together West End stars with these amazing newcomers to give them a platform on which they can raise their profile at the start of their promising careers."

Burgeoning talent joining the West End cast include Frankie Davison (Elephant In the Room, Brighton Fringe), Eleanor Lakin (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre), Daniel Walford, (Dogfight, Southwark Playhouse), Katie Ramshaw (Scrubs to Sparkles, The Garrick Theatre), and Amie Shouler (Leeza - No One in the World, Bridewell Theatre, and Director of Elephant in the Room, Brighton Fringe)

Also appearing is Hannah Lowther, who rose to prominence during the lockdown (300k followers on TikTok) with her dance routines and sketches, many performed in uniform among the Tesco aisles, where she works. Hannah joined many other performers during the pandemic who entertained us whilst doing vital jobs as key workers, their stage careers put on hold.

Put A Pin In It Productions are also thrilled to announce Ceili O'Connor appearing as a guest star! Ceili is the founder of Prep Your Rep LDN, a networking service for professional performers. They received a 2020 nomination for "Best Training Institute" at the Industry Minds UK Awards, and work with performers to build confidence, share and develop skills, and network with other actors.

Voices of Today and Tomorrow is on at The Old Market, Hove on 24 October with 3:30pm matinee and 7:30pm evening performances.

Event info & tickets: https://www.theoldmarket.com/shows/voices-of-today-and-tomorrow