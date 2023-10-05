Vittorio Angelone Will Embark On Tour With WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? I AM!

Tickets to Vittorio's tour go on sale from 12:00 on Friday 6th October.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album Photo 1 DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024 Photo 3 Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024
Review: BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF, Liverpool's Royal Court Photo 4 Review: BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF, Liverpool's Royal Court

Vittorio Angelone Will Embark On Tour With WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? I AM!

Vittorio Angelone Will Embark On Tour With WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? I AM!

Comedian and podcast host Vittorio Angelone will embark on a brand new tour with his hit show, 'Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!'. This follows his successful Edinburgh Festival Fringe run which sold out across the entire month including extra shows added to keep up with phenomenal demand.

Having completely sold out his debut tour last year with his use of social media alone, Vittorio is now doubling the size of his previous tour, with 44 dates across the UK and Ireland. He will be touring from 30th January to 29th March, including 3 nights at London's Leicester Square Theatre on 10th February, 7th and 8th March.

Tickets to Vittorio's tour go on sale from 12:00 on Friday 6th October with exclusive mailing list pre sale available from 10:00, sign up to the mailing list for access at www.vittorioangelone.com

Vittorio Angelone is an Italian-Irish comedian who grew up in Belfast and is co-host of hit podcast Mike & Vittorio's Guide to Parenting with Mike Rice (both are childless). His popular social media clips showcase his unique brand of comedy and admired quick wit, building him a large and ever-growing fanbase and resulting in selling out his debut Edinburgh fringe run and tour without any other form of promotion. Vittorio has a prolific social media presence with over 50 million views online across his accounts, including over 4.5 million likes on TikTok, 110K followers on Instagram and 28.2K followers on Twitter. He made his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut in 2022 with critically acclaimed show 'Translations', which later saw him receive a nomination for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, later releasing it as a stand-up special on YouTube which reached over 50,000 views in under 2 weeks. On stage he has supported Jason Manford, Russell Howard, Shane Todd, Sam Morril and Adam Rowe. He can be seen and heard on BBC One, Channel 4, TVI podcast as well as guest co-host of the Have A Word podcast.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
ME YOU US THEM Comes to Reform Radio Photo
ME YOU US THEM Comes to Reform Radio

Melting Pan Productions in partnership with Terra Nova Productions has announced theatre-to-film project Me You Us Them to conclude Terra Nova's 15th Birthday celebrations. Learn more about the show here!

2
Laura Waldren Wins 15th Annual Papatango New Writing Prize Photo
Laura Waldren Wins 15th Annual Papatango New Writing Prize

Papatango has announced that Laura Waldren has won the 15th annual Papatango New Writing Prize for her first full-length play Some Demon, from 1,468 entries. Learn more about Waldren and her play here!

3
Cast Set For Wiltshire Creatives DICK WHITTINGTON Photo
Cast Set For Wiltshire Creative's DICK WHITTINGTON

Wiltshire Creative has announced full casting for this year’s pantomime, Dick Whittington. Find out who is starring in the show here!

4
Review: BLOOD BROTHERS, Theatre Royal Brighton Photo
Review: BLOOD BROTHERS, Theatre Royal Brighton

Whether you're a lifelong mega-fan of Blood Brothers, or have never heard of it, this particular production is so finely curated with accomplished performances that I can't imagine anyone being disappointed. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Smeds and The Smoos
Belgrade Theatre (10/31-11/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Made In (India) Britain
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cheeky Little Brown
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
Nottingham Playhouse (10/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister Act
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
The Point (10/10-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh What a Lovely War
Devonshire Park Theatre (10/31-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You