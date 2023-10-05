Vittorio Angelone Will Embark On Tour With WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? I AM!

Comedian and podcast host Vittorio Angelone will embark on a brand new tour with his hit show, 'Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!'. This follows his successful Edinburgh Festival Fringe run which sold out across the entire month including extra shows added to keep up with phenomenal demand.

Having completely sold out his debut tour last year with his use of social media alone, Vittorio is now doubling the size of his previous tour, with 44 dates across the UK and Ireland. He will be touring from 30th January to 29th March, including 3 nights at London's Leicester Square Theatre on 10th February, 7th and 8th March.

Tickets to Vittorio's tour go on sale from 12:00 on Friday 6th October with exclusive mailing list pre sale available from 10:00, sign up to the mailing list for access at www.vittorioangelone.com

Vittorio Angelone is an Italian-Irish comedian who grew up in Belfast and is co-host of hit podcast Mike & Vittorio's Guide to Parenting with Mike Rice (both are childless). His popular social media clips showcase his unique brand of comedy and admired quick wit, building him a large and ever-growing fanbase and resulting in selling out his debut Edinburgh fringe run and tour without any other form of promotion. Vittorio has a prolific social media presence with over 50 million views online across his accounts, including over 4.5 million likes on TikTok, 110K followers on Instagram and 28.2K followers on Twitter. He made his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut in 2022 with critically acclaimed show 'Translations', which later saw him receive a nomination for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, later releasing it as a stand-up special on YouTube which reached over 50,000 views in under 2 weeks. On stage he has supported Jason Manford, Russell Howard, Shane Todd, Sam Morril and Adam Rowe. He can be seen and heard on BBC One, Channel 4, TVI podcast as well as guest co-host of the Have A Word podcast.