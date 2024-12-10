Video: Watch the A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS London Stage Show Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Very Naughty Christmas is a comedy concert packed with stand-up, skits, parodied songs, dancing, singing, burlesque and a whole bunch of silliness. Watch a sneak peek!

Calling all the ho, ho, hoes! There's one month left to get your hands on Santa's sack, indulge in some adult-only elf-care, and try to get caught under the mistletoe... just maybe not with Shay!

Having achieved cult status in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, this hit show is storming the London stage. Book today here!

