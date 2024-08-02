Video: Marisha Wallace Records the Title Song For NEVER LET ME GO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all new video has been released featuring Marisha Wallace peforming the title song from 'Never Let Me Go'. Check out the video here!

Performances run at the Rose from 20 September - 12 October.

This is a new play by Suzanne Heathcote based on the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro. Directed by Christopher Haydon, the production premieres at Rose Theatre, Kingston, this September. Ms. Wallace does not appear live on stage but instead offers her exquisite vocals to the recording of this original song, which features in the play, composed by Eamonn O'Dwyer. Casting will be announced as rehearsals begin in coming weeks.

