Varna International Ballet Will Embark on 2027 UK Tour

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Varna International Ballet and Orchestra will return to the UK in 2027, presenting Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and a new production of Snow White, from Saturday 2 January to Wednesday 3 March 2026.

Renowned for its award-winning soloists and magnificent corps de ballet, Varna International Ballet has been delighting audiences at home in Bulgaria and abroad since 1947, with performances of the highest quality. The company presents much-loved classics to charm those new to ballet and balletomanes alike, accompanied by Varna International Ballet Orchestra led by Music Director and Chief Conductor Filippo Dessi.

The 2027 tour begins in Manchester on Saturday 2 January, and visits Buxton, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Aylesbury, Brighton, Hull, Nottingham, Southend, Darlington, Wolverhampton, Norwich, Bournemouth, Torquay, Cardiff, Northampton, Wimbledon, Warwick, Glasgow and Leicester. Full details are below.

New for 2027, Snow White is a dazzling family ballet based on the famous fairytale by Brother Grimm; a story of hope, courage, and happily ever after. When the Evil Queen's magic mirror names Snow White the fairest of all, envy turns deadly. Forced to flee, Snow White finds refuge with the lovable Seven Dwarfs and the creatures of an enchanted forest. But danger follows, and a poisoned apple casts her into a deep sleep. Only true love can break the spell. Snow White features stunning choreography by Sergei Bobrov and Natalia Bobrova, vibrant characters, and the music of Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Pugni.

One of the greatest romantic ballets of all time, beloved classic Swan Lake is brought to life by Tchaikovsky's haunting and unforgettable score, with choreography by Marius Petipa, Lev Ivanov, Sergei Bobrov and Natalia Matus-Marchuk. From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moon-lit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all.

The Nutcracker begins as night falls on Christmas Eve. When midnight strikes, we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems: toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse King and his army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and we travel through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins. The spellbinding ballet features Tchaikovsky's timeless score, and stunning choreography by Vasily Vainonen, revised by Sergei Bobrov.

“We are thrilled to be bringing our highly talented company of dancers and musicians back to the UK. We can't wait to perform for British audiences again and to bring these magical ballets to life on stage.” Daniela Dimova, Director of the Theatre and Music Production Centre, Varna.

Full Tour Details:

MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

bridgewater-hall.co.uk

2 Jan Snow White 2pm

2 Jan Nutcracker 5.30pm

3 Jan Snow White 2pm

3 Jan Swan Lake 5.30pm



BUXTON Opera House

buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

4 Jan Nutcracker 7pm

5 Jan Swan Lake 7pm

6 Jan Snow White 2pm

6 Jan Swan Lake 7pm



BLACKPOOL Opera House

blackpoolgrand.co.uk

7 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm

8 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

9 Jan Show White 2.30pm

9 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm



EDINBURGH Playhouse

atgtickets.com/edinburgh

14 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm

15 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

16 Jan Snow White 2.30pm

16 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm



AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre

atgtickets.com/aylesbury

18 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm

19 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

20 Jan Snow White 2.30pm

20 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm



BRIGHTON Theatre Royal

atgtickets.com/brighton

21 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm

22 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

23 Jan Snow White 2.30pm

23 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm



HULL New Theatre

hulltheatres.co.uk

25 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

26 Jan Snow White 7.30pm



NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

trch.co.uk

28 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

29 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

30 Jan Nutcracker 1pm & 5.30pm



SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

thecliffspavilion.co.uk

31 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm

22 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm



DARLINGTON Hippodrome

darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

1 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm

2 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

3 Feb Snow White 2pm

3 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm



WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre

grandtheatre.co.uk

4 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm

5 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

6 Feb Snow White 2.30pm

6 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm



NORWICH Theatre Royal

norwichtheatre.org

8 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm

9 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm

10 Feb Snow White 7.30pm



BOURNEMOUTH Pavilion

bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

11 Feb Snow White 3.30pm



TORQUAY Princess Theatre

atgtickets.com/torquay

13 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm

14 Feb Snow White 2pm

14 Feb Swan Lake 5.30pm



CARDIFF New Theatre

trafalgartickets.com/cardiff

15 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm



NORTHAMPTON Derngate

royalandderngate.co.uk

16 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

17 Feb Snow White 2.30pm

17 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm



WIMBLEDON New Theatre

atgtickets.com/wimbledon

19 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

20 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm

20 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

21 Feb Snow White 2.30pm

21 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm



WARWICK Butterworth Hall

warwickartscentre.co.uk

23 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

24 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

GLASGOW SEC – Armadillo

sec.co.uk

26 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

27 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm

27 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

28 Feb Snow White 2pm & 5.30pm



LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

demontforthall.co.uk

2 Mar Snow White 7.30pm

3 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm

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