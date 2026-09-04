Varna International Ballet Will Embark on 2027 UK Tour
The Bulgarian company's UK dates include Buxton, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Brighton and Nottingham.
Varna International Ballet and Orchestra will return to the UK in 2027, presenting Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and a new production of Snow White, from Saturday 2 January to Wednesday 3 March 2026.
Renowned for its award-winning soloists and magnificent corps de ballet, Varna International Ballet has been delighting audiences at home in Bulgaria and abroad since 1947, with performances of the highest quality. The company presents much-loved classics to charm those new to ballet and balletomanes alike, accompanied by Varna International Ballet Orchestra led by Music Director and Chief Conductor Filippo Dessi.
The 2027 tour begins in Manchester on Saturday 2 January, and visits Buxton, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Aylesbury, Brighton, Hull, Nottingham, Southend, Darlington, Wolverhampton, Norwich, Bournemouth, Torquay, Cardiff, Northampton, Wimbledon, Warwick, Glasgow and Leicester. Full details are below.
New for 2027, Snow White is a dazzling family ballet based on the famous fairytale by Brother Grimm; a story of hope, courage, and happily ever after. When the Evil Queen's magic mirror names Snow White the fairest of all, envy turns deadly. Forced to flee, Snow White finds refuge with the lovable Seven Dwarfs and the creatures of an enchanted forest. But danger follows, and a poisoned apple casts her into a deep sleep. Only true love can break the spell. Snow White features stunning choreography by Sergei Bobrov and Natalia Bobrova, vibrant characters, and the music of Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Pugni.
One of the greatest romantic ballets of all time, beloved classic Swan Lake is brought to life by Tchaikovsky's haunting and unforgettable score, with choreography by Marius Petipa, Lev Ivanov, Sergei Bobrov and Natalia Matus-Marchuk. From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moon-lit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all.
The Nutcracker begins as night falls on Christmas Eve. When midnight strikes, we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems: toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse King and his army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and we travel through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins. The spellbinding ballet features Tchaikovsky's timeless score, and stunning choreography by Vasily Vainonen, revised by Sergei Bobrov.
“We are thrilled to be bringing our highly talented company of dancers and musicians back to the UK. We can't wait to perform for British audiences again and to bring these magical ballets to life on stage.” Daniela Dimova, Director of the Theatre and Music Production Centre, Varna.
Full Tour Details:
MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall
bridgewater-hall.co.uk
2 Jan Snow White 2pm
2 Jan Nutcracker 5.30pm
3 Jan Snow White 2pm
3 Jan Swan Lake 5.30pm
BUXTON Opera House
buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
4 Jan Nutcracker 7pm
5 Jan Swan Lake 7pm
6 Jan Snow White 2pm
6 Jan Swan Lake 7pm
BLACKPOOL Opera House
blackpoolgrand.co.uk
7 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm
8 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
9 Jan Show White 2.30pm
9 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
EDINBURGH Playhouse
atgtickets.com/edinburgh
14 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm
15 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
16 Jan Snow White 2.30pm
16 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre
atgtickets.com/aylesbury
18 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm
19 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
20 Jan Snow White 2.30pm
20 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
BRIGHTON Theatre Royal
atgtickets.com/brighton
21 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm
22 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
23 Jan Snow White 2.30pm
23 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
HULL New Theatre
hulltheatres.co.uk
25 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
26 Jan Snow White 7.30pm
NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall
trch.co.uk
28 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
29 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
30 Jan Nutcracker 1pm & 5.30pm
SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion
thecliffspavilion.co.uk
31 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm
22 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
DARLINGTON Hippodrome
darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
1 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm
2 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
3 Feb Snow White 2pm
3 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre
grandtheatre.co.uk
4 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm
5 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
6 Feb Snow White 2.30pm
6 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
NORWICH Theatre Royal
norwichtheatre.org
8 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm
9 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm
10 Feb Snow White 7.30pm
BOURNEMOUTH Pavilion
bournemouthpavilion.co.uk
11 Feb Snow White 3.30pm
TORQUAY Princess Theatre
atgtickets.com/torquay
13 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm
14 Feb Snow White 2pm
14 Feb Swan Lake 5.30pm
CARDIFF New Theatre
trafalgartickets.com/cardiff
15 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
NORTHAMPTON Derngate
royalandderngate.co.uk
16 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
17 Feb Snow White 2.30pm
17 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
WIMBLEDON New Theatre
atgtickets.com/wimbledon
19 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
20 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm
20 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
21 Feb Snow White 2.30pm
21 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
WARWICK Butterworth Hall
warwickartscentre.co.uk
23 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
24 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
GLASGOW SEC – Armadillo
sec.co.uk
26 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
27 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm
27 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
28 Feb Snow White 2pm & 5.30pm
LEICESTER De Montfort Hall
demontforthall.co.uk
2 Mar Snow White 7.30pm
3 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm
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