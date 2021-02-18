VIDEO: West End Stars Perform SWEENEY TODD In Style Of Sea Shanty

The Show Shanties took to YouTube to post a cover of The Ballad of Sweeney Todd in the style of Sea Shanty!

The Show Shanties- an original idea conceived in the summer of 2020, is a Working Title from the creators who have been inspired by their love for Musical Theatre and the iconic Shanty group- The Fisherman's Friends.

A planned workshop for early 2021 had been postponed due to the current pandemic and government guidelines. However, given the recent boom across the world and the love and affection being shown for shanties, we felt it was the right time to fast track some of our work and share with you our hybrid celebration of Musical Theatre & Shanty Songs!

The song was arranged by Ashley Jacobs and Harry Samuel, and produced by Jo Parsons.

Soloists: Louis Maskell and Ashley Stillburn

Tenor 1: Michael Riseley and Stuart MacIver

Tenor 2: Joe Bishop and Sam Pope

Bass 1: Will Arundel and Jonny Phillips

Bass 2: Andrew Carter and Danny Whitehead

Sound Production by Connor Gallagher