Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: West End Stars Perform SWEENEY TODD In Style Of Sea Shanty

A planned workshop for early 2021 had been postponed due to the current pandemic and government guidelines.

Feb. 18, 2021  
VIDEO: West End Stars Perform SWEENEY TODD In Style Of Sea Shanty

The Show Shanties took to YouTube to post a cover of The Ballad of Sweeney Todd in the style of Sea Shanty!

The Show Shanties- an original idea conceived in the summer of 2020, is a Working Title from the creators who have been inspired by their love for Musical Theatre and the iconic Shanty group- The Fisherman's Friends.

A planned workshop for early 2021 had been postponed due to the current pandemic and government guidelines. However, given the recent boom across the world and the love and affection being shown for shanties, we felt it was the right time to fast track some of our work and share with you our hybrid celebration of Musical Theatre & Shanty Songs!

The song was arranged by Ashley Jacobs and Harry Samuel, and produced by Jo Parsons.

Soloists: Louis Maskell and Ashley Stillburn

Tenor 1: Michael Riseley and Stuart MacIver

Tenor 2: Joe Bishop and Sam Pope

Bass 1: Will Arundel and Jonny Phillips

Bass 2: Andrew Carter and Danny Whitehead

Sound Production by Connor Gallagher

VIDEO: West End Stars Perform SWEENEY TODD In Style Of Sea Shanty
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus
JJ Niemann
JJ Niemann

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
Soho Theatre Announces Walthamstow Committee Co-Chairs Alongside New Head Of Creative Enga Photo

Soho Theatre Announces Walthamstow Committee Co-Chairs Alongside New Head Of Creative Engagement

Actors Touring Company and LAMDA Join Forces To Create The Role Of Associate Director Photo

Actors Touring Company and LAMDA Join Forces To Create The Role Of Associate Director

The WOW Foundation Announces WOW Sounds Line-up To Celebrate International Womens Day Photo

The WOW Foundation Announces WOW Sounds Line-up To Celebrate International Women's Day

Lineup of Jewish Writers Announced For The Latest Collaboration Between Signal and JW3 Photo

Lineup of Jewish Writers Announced For The Latest Collaboration Between Signal and JW3


More Hot Stories For You

  • The All Virtual Saints & Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival Announces 2021 Lineup
  • Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans Co-Artistic Director Releases Book TENNESSEE WILLIAMS 101
  • Jefferson Performing Arts Society Presents ARSENIC AND OLD LACE
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!