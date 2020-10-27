Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch the Teaser Trailer For the Streaming Production LITTLE WARS
The production is streaming 3 - 8 November.
An all new teaser trailer has been released for the all-star digital revival of Steven Carl McCasland's Little Wars, starring Linda Bassett, Sophie Thompson, Juliet Stevenson and more!
Bringing together extraordinary women for the most fantastical what-if dinner party imaginable, Little Wars is a fly-on-the-wall glimpse into a fictional reality based on truths. Alcohol flows and tensions ride high in this deliciously comic and touching play about the power of coming together for a shared cause.
The production is streaming 3 - 8 November. Learn more at http://littlewars.co.uk.
Watch the trailer below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- Video Flashback: Angela Lansbury Explores Her 70+ Year Career in Conversation With Her Niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer
- VIDEO: Gwen Hollander Releases Trump-Themed Parody of 'Defying Gravity' From WICKED
- VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE
- VIDEO: On This Day, October 23 - PIPPIN Brings its Magic To Broadway