VIDEO: Watch the Teaser Trailer For the Streaming Production LITTLE WARS

The production is streaming 3 - 8 November.

An all new teaser trailer has been released for the all-star digital revival of Steven Carl McCasland's Little Wars, starring Linda Bassett, Sophie Thompson, Juliet Stevenson and more!

Bringing together extraordinary women for the most fantastical what-if dinner party imaginable, Little Wars is a fly-on-the-wall glimpse into a fictional reality based on truths. Alcohol flows and tensions ride high in this deliciously comic and touching play about the power of coming together for a shared cause.

The production is streaming 3 - 8 November. Learn more at http://littlewars.co.uk.

Watch the trailer below!

