VIDEO: Watch An All New Trailer For The Royal Opera's DON GIOVANNI

Don Giovanni is the ultimate seducer - but when he murders the father of one of his victims, he unleashes a power beyond his control.

Kasper Holten's inventive and visually stunning production explores the creative and sensual appeal of one of opera's most elusive protagonists, and the powerful effect he has on all who meet him. Don Giovanni is the second of Mozart's landmark collaborations with librettist Lorenzo da Ponte (after The Marriage of Figaro and before Così fan tutte).

Perfectly situated, as no other opera, between tragedy and comedy, this potent drama combines glorious music with a seductive central character who is endlessly fascinating in his complexity.

