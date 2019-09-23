VIDEO: Watch Alex Lodge at the Cast of the Bridge House Theatre's TICK, TICK...BOOM! Perform '30/90'

'tick... tick... BOOM!' runs at Bridge House Theatre SE20, from the 1 - 27 October.

Jon's girlfriend, Susan, wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend, Michael, is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and yet Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the Great Musical Blockbuster...

'tick, tick... Boom!' is an autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who went on to win a Pulitzer and three Tony Awards for Rent. It's the story of the composer on the brink of turning 30, his fear of falling into oblivion, and the sacrifices he made to achieve his big break in the theatre. Set in 1990, 'tick, tick ... Boom!' is a compelling, endearing and personal story of discovery that embraces the universal ideal of holding onto your dreams through life's most difficult challenges.



'tick, tick... Boom!' will be directed by the venue's Artistic Director Guy Retallack. He said: "Jonathan Larson's late 20th century neurotic rock musical is alarmingly prescient. At a time when work/life balance feels ever more precarious Jon's search to make it in the Big Apple feels thrillingly relevant."

Watch Alex Lodge and the cast perform '30/90' below!

Produced by resident Artistic Producer, Rob Harris.

It has been announced that 'tick, tick... Boom!' will go into production soon for Netflix, directed by Lin Manuel Miranda (Hamilton).





