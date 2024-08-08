VIDEO: THE GROOVE CHORUS Take Over the Clapham Grand on August 9

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a completely sold-out gig at EartH Hackney in February this year, The Groove Chorus are back and taking over The Clapham Grand to bring you a whole new, exciting set-list on August 9th.

The set includes songs from the following artists; Ariana Grande, Shania Twain, Whitney Houston, Jessie J, Shakira, The Bee Gees, The Pointer Sisters, Ricky Martin, Britney Spears, Cher and Rhianna.

Silv Pybus, Musical Director said; "Featuring a choir of 80 singers and an 8-piece band, we'll be serving up club classics with a disco twist. It's not just a gig; it's a full-fledged night out -minus the social anxiety - giving you plenty of space to dance your heart out"

Watch The Groove Chorus perform it's cover of 'Heaven'

The Groove Chorus will be joined by some very special guests to make this night unforgettable, including Yshee Black, DJ Dom Top and Legziana.

Photography by LTM Soul

