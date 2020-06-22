VIDEO: Pegasus Opera Company Bring Together 26 International Opera Singers To Support Black Lives Matter

Pegasus Opera Company have brought together 26 black opera singers from around the world digitally to sing Make Them Hear You, a social justice song from the musical Ragtime, in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The talented black professional opera singers at the forefront of diversity have come together from around the world in the UK, USA, Trinidad, Zambia, France, Bahamas, Ghana, Jamaica to share this uplifting and positive message.

Pegasus Opera Company stands with those in the United Kingdom and around the world who are standing up against injustice and police brutality. For nearly 30Â years, Pegasus has advocated for the marginalised and the under-represented, as the voice for BAME (Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic) artists in the United Kingdom, fighting against long entrenched prejudices and inequalities in the arts community.

The company have been change-makers and support this fight for change. The murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless others have shocked the world, but the images of the public execution of Mr Floyd has unified the world in its cry for justice, for reform, for equity, for change, for understanding, for accountability and for peace.

Pegasus will continue to advocate and be a resonant voice denouncing and confronting injustice. The opera company condemn bigotry and the systems which embolden it. They are committed in their mission of being change-makers and call on communities, in which we serve, to be agents of the change.

Pegasus Opera Company have called on all UK opera companies to stand in solidarity and this has been met with a positive response from The Royal Opera House, Charles Court Opera, Neville Holt Opera, National Opera Studio and Glyndebourne.

Video Credits:

Abigail Kelly, Soprano UK

Alison Buchanan, Soprano UK

Angela Caesar, Soprano UK

Bernadine Pritchett, Soprano UK

Byron Jackson, Baritone UK

Candace Bostwick, Soprano Bahamas

Cassandra Douglas, Soprano Jamaica

Cornelius Johnson, Tenor USA

Devon Harrison, Bass Baritone UK

Donna Bateman, Soprano UK

Esther Asibuo, Soprano Ghana

Hyacinth Nicholls, Mezzo-Soprano Trinidad

Jonathan R. Green, Baritone USA

Â Jordene Thomas Soprano UK

Keisha Nurse, Soprano UK

Melvin Claridge, Tenor Bahamas

Mikel Sylvanus, Baritone UK

Nadege Meden, Soprano France

Robert Sims, Baritone USA

Sandeep Gurrapadi, Tenor UK

Shawnette Sulker, Soprano USA

Themba Mvula, Baritone Zambia

Yvonne Davis, Soprano UK

Ronald Samm, Tenor Trinidad

Kimberly Jones, Soprano USA



Keel Watson, Bass-Baritone UK



Alison Buchanan, Artistic Director of Pegasus Opera Company

Sonia Hyams, Executive Director of Pegasus Opera Company

Jordan Mullineaux FRSA, Producer of Pegasus Opera Company



Sound/Video by Tom Lonsdale

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You