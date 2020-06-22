VIDEO: Pegasus Opera Company Bring Together 26 International Opera Singers To Support Black Lives Matter
Pegasus Opera Company have brought together 26 black opera singers from around the world digitally to sing Make Them Hear You, a social justice song from the musical Ragtime, in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.
The talented black professional opera singers at the forefront of diversity have come together from around the world in the UK, USA, Trinidad, Zambia, France, Bahamas, Ghana, Jamaica to share this uplifting and positive message.
Pegasus Opera Company stands with those in the United Kingdom and around the world who are standing up against injustice and police brutality. For nearly 30Â years, Pegasus has advocated for the marginalised and the under-represented, as the voice for BAME (Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic) artists in the United Kingdom, fighting against long entrenched prejudices and inequalities in the arts community.
The company have been change-makers and support this fight for change. The murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless others have shocked the world, but the images of the public execution of Mr Floyd has unified the world in its cry for justice, for reform, for equity, for change, for understanding, for accountability and for peace.
Pegasus will continue to advocate and be a resonant voice denouncing and confronting injustice. The opera company condemn bigotry and the systems which embolden it. They are committed in their mission of being change-makers and call on communities, in which we serve, to be agents of the change.
Pegasus Opera Company have called on all UK opera companies to stand in solidarity and this has been met with a positive response from The Royal Opera House, Charles Court Opera, Neville Holt Opera, National Opera Studio and Glyndebourne.
Video Credits:
- Abigail Kelly, Soprano UK
- Alison Buchanan, Soprano UK
- Angela Caesar, Soprano UK
- Bernadine Pritchett, Soprano UK
- Byron Jackson, Baritone UK
- Candace Bostwick, Soprano Bahamas
- Cassandra Douglas, Soprano Jamaica
- Cornelius Johnson, Tenor USA
- Devon Harrison, Bass Baritone UK
- Donna Bateman, Soprano UK
- Esther Asibuo, Soprano Ghana
- Hyacinth Nicholls, Mezzo-Soprano Trinidad
- Jonathan R. Green, Baritone USA
- Â Jordene Thomas Soprano UK
- Keisha Nurse, Soprano UK
- Melvin Claridge, Tenor Bahamas
- Mikel Sylvanus, Baritone UK
- Nadege Meden, Soprano France
- Robert Sims, Baritone USA
- Sandeep Gurrapadi, Tenor UK
- Shawnette Sulker, Soprano USA
- Themba Mvula, Baritone Zambia
- Yvonne Davis, Soprano UK
- Ronald Samm, Tenor Trinidad
- Kimberly Jones, Soprano USA
-
- Keel Watson, Bass-Baritone UK
-
- Alison Buchanan, Artistic Director of Pegasus Opera Company
- Sonia Hyams, Executive Director of Pegasus Opera Company
- Jordan Mullineaux FRSA, Producer of Pegasus Opera Company
-
- Sound/Video by Tom Lonsdale