VIDEO: Marianela Nuñez in Rehearsal for GISELLE at the Royal Opera House

Marianela Nuñez is gearing up to star as Myrtha in the Royal Opera House production of Giselle. The principal dancer took some time on World Ballet Day (October 19th) to take you into the rehearsal room for a sneak peek at what's to come. Giselle begins performances November 3rd and runs through December 4th.



According to the Royal Opera House website, Giselle is a classic ballet of the Romantic era. Peter Wright's production, a classic itself, perfectly achieves the dual aspects of the ballet, moving from the naivety of young love between Giselle and Albrecht in the village setting of Act I to the ethereal Wilis in Act II's eerie moonlit forest. Rich in vivid character detail and poignant depth of feeling, Giselle is a reminder of ballet's power to move and thrill.

Tickets to Giselle can be purchased here.

You can see rehearsal footage of Marianela Nuñez from the World Ballet Day livestream below.