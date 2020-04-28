VIDEO: International Performers Unite To Record New Song WAIT

Eighteen performers from more than eight different countries came together to record new song WAIT, a creative response to the global pandemic that was written as a celebration of connection and community. Created by Melisa Camba, Lexi Clare and Hannah Cound, the song was written through a series of video calls as the writers are currently spread across three different time zones: Camba is in the Philippines, Clare in New Zealand and Cound in the United Kingdom.

Melisa Camba says, "It is definitely a unique experience collaborating with people in different parts of the world, but there was just something special about making music together in these challenging times. I am so proud to be part of such a beautiful, diverse, supportive community of artists."

Many cast members are past performers from MAIDEN SPEECH, a dynamic and exciting theatre festival that provides a much-needed platform to showcase the boldest new work from a new generation of theatremakers. All cast and creatives are alumni of the postgraduate performance programme at Mountview, one of the United Kingdom's leading drama schools.

WAIT features Catherine Bensley, Christina Bloom, Melisa Camba, Alexandra Christle, Lexi Clare, Hannah Cound, Mina Dahle, Bridget Glennie, Wallis Hamilton Felton, Beth Hinton-Lever, Carmen Law, Lucy Park, Katie Paterson, Katy Reynard, Gracia Rios, Chantelle St Clair, Miiko Toiviainen, Rodney Vubya.

Watch the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You