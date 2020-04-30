Luca Silvestrini's Protein is one of the UK's leading touring dance companies. This year, it celebrates its 21st anniversary and has announced a multi-dimensional celebratory programme to mark the milestone. As part of this, dance groups around the country were invited to create short works in response to Protein's popular shows. Among those taking part were a rich mix of dancers, including secondary school students and the elderly, as well as trainee professional dancers.

With some of the groups already part-way through their process of creation, the virus struck and several had to abandon their projects, without an opportunity to share what they'd created with friends and families. Protein stepped in to commission a short documentary that features the work-in-progress created by some of the groups, alongside interviews with Luca and some of the participants. The film, which is released today features East London Dance's Leap of Faith and Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance's Boundless, both dance groups for elders; Plumsted Manor School, Magpie Dance, a dance group for learning disabled people and Dynamix, a street dance youth group from Thamesmead.

Speaking about the video, Artistic Director Luca Silvestrini said "We have seen so much enthusiasm and dedication amongst the participants and artists involved in Protein 21 Reimagine and we wanted to protect and celebrate all that had already happened, even if not all groups were able to complete their projects.

Fortunately, filmmaker Alice Underwood had already started documenting the work in progress for some of the London groups, so we commissioned her to combine it in a documentary that would convey the sheer passion and inclusivity of the whole project. She did an extraordinary job and we are so happy that the film brilliantly sums up the outcome, so far, and the exciting work that will be completed as soon as we go back to it. Hold on to it guys, we'll all return to reimagine soon!"

Since its first production in 1998, Protein has cemented its reputation as one of Britain's most distinctive dance companies, blending bold and clever choreography with a great sense of humour while connecting theatrical experiences with timely and relevant issues. The company's 21st birthday celebrations draw on Luca's choreographic practice and Protein's belief that dance is for everyone.

At the centre of the celebrations is Protein 21, a programme designed to Reflect and Reimagine the company's work.

Reflect zones in on people who have been associated with the company since its inception. In the filmed interviews, they recall how Protein has impacted on their lives and how the company has been shaped by the people who work with it.

Reimagine is a large-scale engagement project happening nationwide. Participants of all ages are taking part in new dance works in response to Protein's extensive repertoire. Works created so far include Log On Like Me, inspired by LOL (lots of love), devised by students from DanceEast's Centre Advanced Training (CAT) alongside Protein dance artist, Miranda Mac Letten, the Rambert School's pre-vocational group's reimagining of Border Tales with Protein dance artists Kenny Wing Tao Ho and Stuart Waters, plus the groups featured in the film released today.

Speaking about Protein 21, Luca Silvestrini said "We are very excited that this has become a national programme, and we are working with such a wide-range of dancers. The youngest is 12 and the oldest is over 80. It's been really fascinating, emotional and beautiful to be able to look back at the history of Protein, and selecting the pieces of work and knowing that they are there to propel and instigate more work. This is for me the real essence of this project. More than looking back, we are looking forward, we are looking at the future and that's really stimulating."

Formed in 1997 and currently one of the most distinctive voices in British dance theatre, Protein uses a blend of original choreography, humour and music to entertain and provoke audiences. The company's idiosyncratic dance theatre is provoked by the everyday and its repertoire includes B for Body, a Place Prize Finalist in 2006, and the award-winning LOL (lots of love), which has toured extensively since its 2011 debut, winning acclaim from critics and audiences alike across the world.

Artistic Director , Luca Silvestrini's desire to connect theatrical experience with real life stories results in witty shows, both on- and off-stage, that reflect the absurdity in everyday situations and experiences. Born in Jesi, Italy, Silvestrini trained at Bologna University and Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, and has worked on a number of large-scale cross-generational and participatory events, including the world record-breaking Big Dance Class, Eat London (which won a Visit London Gold Award) and Big World Dance 2010. He has won a Jerwood Choreography Award, a Bonnie Bird New Choreography Award and The Place Prize 2006 Audience Award, and was one of the first recipients of a Rayne Fellowship for Choreographers (2006). Protein was awarded the Critic's Circle National Dance Award for Best Independent Dance Company 2011 and was nominated again in 2016. this is always the same: Protein is Associate Company with People Dancing. Partner with Greenwich Danceand ARC Stockton Arts Centre. Luca Silvestrini is a Work Place Artist at The Place, London.





