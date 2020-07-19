Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Check Out Some of the Best Dance Performances on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT

Jul. 19, 2020  

Britain's Got Talent has released a new video, featuring part two of some of the top dance performances that have aired on the show!

"We've had so many fantastic dancers this series, from hilarious comedic movers to emotional thought-starters," the video's caption reads.

The video features Immortals, Urban Turtles, House Of Swag Kids, and The Coven.

Check it out below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


