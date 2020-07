Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

During the lockdown, Aynrand Ferrer and Kristine Diaz decided to revisit one of the most iconic songs in Miss Saigon, "I Still Believe."

Ayn and Kristine worked in the Miss Saigon UK and International Tour 2017-2019 as ensemble, the former as Understudy Kim and the latter as Understudy Gigi/Ellen.

Check out the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You