VAULT Festival 2020 Hosts Hivemind Improv - Comedy With A Fantasy Twist

For one night only Hivemind Improv bring their unique brand of fantasy storytelling to VAULT Festival 2020. Devious plotting will abound on 9th February as Hivemind improvise a medieval adventure of epic proportions - Lord of the Game of the Ring of Thrones.

Filled with blood and wine, honour and treachery, fellowships and actual ships. Armed with only a map the audience draws to guide them, Hivemind improvise the Lord of the Game of the Ring of Thrones - a tale that has never been told before, and will never be told again. Disclaimer: no dragons will be harmed in making this legend.

Founding member of Hivemind Improv, Harriet Cartlege said: "We love the open, bold spirit of VAULT Festival so it's a huge privilege to perform here. So many amazing acts are packed into these eight weeks and it's really exciting to get to be one of them! We're looking forward to it - it's going to be a lot of fun."

Accompanied by a fully improvised live score, the show is a sure-fire hit with fans of improv comedy and fantasy storytelling alike. You can also catch Hivemind every month at London's Museum of Comedy where they alternate performances of Lord of the Game of the Ring of Thrones and their Marvel-inspired live comic book story Improvengers: Pretendgame based on a superhero created by the crowd.

Hivemind is comprised of Alex O'Bryan-Tear, Harriet Cartledge, Jesse Locke, Ellie Griffiths, Jack Lawrence, Adi George, Josh Hunt and James Gard. The founding members met at Cambridge University's Improv Society - the Cambridge Impronauts - and the eight-strong group have been performing in London since graduating from Cambridge in 2016. Fellow Cambridge graduates, talented musicians Stephen Gage and Natalie Jobbin provide an improvised live score for Hivemind's performances.

Website: www.hivemindimprov.com





