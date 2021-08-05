Upcoming Season Announced at The Bowdon Rooms This Autumn

Live music takes centre stage at The Bowdon Rooms in Altrincham this autumn with a packed programme of famous names and fantastic tunes.

The new Cheshire venue launched its live programme in May with sold-out shows by I Am Kloot frontman John Bramwell.

The music continues throughout the summer and autumn, with a host of big names heading for the stunning Edwardian landmark including Tony Christie, Toploader, The Animals, James Taylor Quartet, John Power, Space and Shakatak.

There's a chance to swing into the middle of summer with Dominic Halpin and the Honey B's who perform at The Bowdon Rooms ballroom next Friday, August 6.

Singer-songwriter and Westlife and Boyzlife star Brian McFadden comes to the venue on August 24, while musicals veteran Peter Karrie - twice voted fans' favourite Phantom of all time - appears on September 11 with The Man Behind the Mask, promising songs from shows including Phantom, Les Mis, Evita, The Lion King and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Funk and acid jazz legends the James Taylor Quartet - known for their electrifying live performances - continue the programme of top music on September 17, and Big Country bring big tunes and timeless anthems with them when they arrive at The Bowdon Rooms on September 26.

Sensational ABBA tribute MY MY! guarantees a rip-roaring night out on October 8, re-creating the unique sound of the Swedish superstars in one sing-along, dance-along evening.

And Nineties favourites Space arrive at the Altrincham venue on October 15 as part of their new Music For Pleasure, Music For Pain tour.

Jazz-funk favourites Shakatak are set to shake the room on October 22 with their catalogue of hits including Night Birds, Down on the Street and Easier Said Than Done, while Simply Dylan on October 29 pays homage to the legendary troubadour as part of celebrations for his 80th birthday.

Tickets are now also on sale for John Power who will perform on November 4.

The Liverpudlian singer-songwriter, musician and actor was the bassist with seminal 80s band The La's and in the 90s went on to be the frontman of indie favourites Cast who had huge success with their acclaimed debut album All Change.

Power, who has also played John Lennon on stage and has forged a well-received solo music career alongside his work with Cast, will deliver a set which promises Bowdon Rooms' audiences a fantastic evening of irresistible melodies from across his four-decade career.

Expect an evening to remember on November 5 when The Sounds of Simon shares the sublime music and lyrics of the legendary Simon and Garfunkel, along with the songs from Paul Simon's stellar solo career.

And another part of the Great American Songbook is celebrated on November 6 when singer Matt Ford - voted the UK's Best Male Big Band Vocalist - joins the superb 17-piece Strictly Swing Big Band to present the songs made famous by Sinatra, Matt Monro, Nat King Cole and Tony Bennett.

Eban Brown, former lead singer with The Stylistics, appears at The Bowdon Rooms on November 11, and award-winning vocalist and broadcaster Clare Teal brings her Trio to the venue on November 12.

Legendary hit-maker Tony Christie presents Avenues and Alleyways - The Greatest Hits Tour on November 25, featuring all his best-known songs including I Did What I Did for Maria, Las Vegas and, of course, (Is This The Way to) Amarillo?

And brilliant Brit-nominated Nineties band Toploader follows on November 26 with an evening of new material including a new album and singles, while the music of Fleetwood Mac is celebrated on November 27 thanks to top tribute act Fleetingwood Mac, recreating all the legendary band's classic hits in authentic fashion.

Another legendary band - The Animals - takes centre stage on December 3 with an unmissable set of greatest hits which includes Keep on Running, Gimme Some Lovin', We Gotta Get Out of This Place and House of the Rising Sun.

Boogie Nights funksters Heatwave play at The Bowdon Rooms on December 4, Liverpool's finest The Christians on December 17 as part of a UK tour, and on December 18 there's an unmissable Tribute to George Michael.

Meanwhile The Rat Pack Christmas Special will get people in the party spirit on December 22-23, featuring three great singers, a dash of comedy, rousing camaraderie and some of the greatest songs ever written.

All events include Covid-safe measures such as a special at-table/seat ordering app to ensure audiences can feel confident about their visit.

Anthony Prophet, who runs The Bowdon Rooms with brother Edward, said: "We know people have really missed live music over the last 18 months, so we're pleased to be able to offer our audiences such a strong line-up of fantastic, talented artists and some legendary names who are all appearing at The Bowdon Rooms between now and Christmas.

"Whether you're a fan of pop, rock, soul, funk, jazz or swing, there's something for you to enjoy during the season.

"Since we opened in May we've implemented a number of Covid-safe measures throughout our venue, and those will continue including our ordering app which has proved really popular."

For the latest news and updates visit www.thebowdonrooms.co.uk