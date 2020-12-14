Upcoming Performances of GHBoy at Charing Cross Theatre Canceled Due to New London Theatre Shutdown

Upon the news that theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances, GHBoy at Charing Cross Theatre has announced their cancellation of upcoming performances.

James Quaife Productions released the following statement:

In response to London being placed in Tier 3 from Wednesday, the final performance of GHBoy at Charing Cross Theatre will take place this evening, Monday 14 December, with the remainder of the run cancelled. Having rescheduled the production due to the second national lockdown in November, we are devastated not to be able to continue sharing this show with audiences, and would like to thank all those who came out to see us. Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase.