Untitled Launches Issue Two Of Untitled: Voices For Underrepresented Writers

Writers' platform Untitled, has today launched the second full issue of their global online journal: Untitled: Voices, which features work from 53 emerging underrepresented writers from around the world. The collection includes a mixture of poetry, short stories, flash fiction and more. Writers involved come from around the world including the UK, Ireland, the USA, France, the Netherlands, Jamaica, Philippines and Malaysia. The journal can be downloaded for free at untitledwriting.co.uk/voices.

Untitled was founded in 2019 by Ollie Charles and Nicola Lampard, as a platform to amplify and uplift underrepresented writers including those from social-economically marginalised backgrounds, LGBTQ+ writers, Black writers, Asian writers and those from Minority Ethnic communities, working class writers and writers working with disabilities.

Following the first UK lockdown amidst the global pandemic Untitled moved online. As part of their programme throughout 2020, they have hosted a number of Writers' Salon events online, launched Untitled: Voices for underrepresented writers around the world, held the first UNTITLED UNDERREP'D WRITERS FESTIVAL and produced their own workshop, Now Is Your Time To Write, which was part of the inaugural BBC Upload Festival as well as the Stay-at-Home! Fringe Literary Festival. They also co-produced a recent live queer poetry event in London, BOLD, alongside Inkandescent and have collaborated with streetcake magazine on a live online event for writers.

Nicola Lampard said: "We knew as soon as we'd published the first issue of Untitled: Voices earlier in the year that we wanted to get on with another as soon as possible. We have been so touched by so many writers around the world trusting us to read their work. We loved so much of what we read, and it was a tough selection, but we hope everyone enjoys reading the issue."

"The pandemic forced us to reconsider what Untitled could do for writers, how it could do it and where. It meant we needed to rely on social media more than ever to reach out to the writing community and hear the stories they were writing, the stories that needed to be heard," added Ollie Charles. "We are so pleased that so many writers throughout the year have engaged with us in various ways across our activities, and we look forward to finding ways to working with even more underrepresented writers in 2021. We are exploring ways that we can apply for funding as we approach our second birthday and continue to collaborate with fantastic organisations that have a similar mission to us."

The writers included in the journal are: Aisha Phoenix, Amy Lott, Andrew Kaye, Arden Fitzroy, Arun Jeetoo, Bridget Hart, Caroline Hagen, Chris Tait, Corey Terrett, Daniele Zurbruegg, DC Diamondopolous, Diarmuid ó Maolalaí, Ellen Olivia Warren, Emilia Ong, Emma Dawson, Fiona Linday, Gale Acuff, H Stickings Smith, Iqbal Hussain, Ismim Putera, J. Marcelo Borromeo, Jeffrey Zable, Jeremy Gadd, Joe Balaz, John Grey, Jon Barton, JP Seabright, Judy Upton, Kathryn O'Driscoll, Kristian Hoareau Foged, Louis Glazzard, Lucy Hulton, Marie Mayingi, Mauk Donnabhain, Michael Handrick, Michelle K Jamieson, Mohammed Rizwan, Nathan Evans, Niamh Haran, Nicola Borasinski, Niharika Jain, Nikki Dudley, Olivia Toh, Oz Hardwick, Peter Scalpello, Pippa Sterk, Rebecca Webster, Siobhan Dunlop, Stacey Ellis, Toshaunae Norris, Ye Min, Yvonne Clarke and Zach Murphy.

For more information, check out untitledwriting.co.uk or on Twitter at @WritingUntitled.

