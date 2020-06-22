Untitled Launches First Issue of New Online Journal Untitled: Voices Today

Writers' platform Untitled, has today launched the first full issue of their new online journal: Untitled: Voices, which features work written during or as a reaction to lockdown. Inside the first issue is writing from 39 underrepresented writers from around the world. The collection includes a mixture of poetry, short stories, monologues, flash fiction and more. Writers involved hale from around the UK, USA, Canada, India and Malaysia. The journal can be found at untitledwriting.co.uk/voices.

Untitled: Voices, available from today as a free download from Untitled's official website, arrives on the back of their successful first public workshop, Now Is Your Time To Write!, which was run as part of the recent inaugural BBC Upload Festival.

Untitled was founded in 2019 by Ollie Charles and Nicola Lampard, as a platform to amplify underrepresented voices including LGBTQ+, BAME, working class writers and writers working with disabilities.

Alongside the journal, Untitled are also looking for optional donations for the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, to help facilitate much needed change. Their aim is to achieve £500 to help cover the cost of providing a student on the Building Futures Programme with a mentor for a year.

Co-founder, Ollie Charles said: "We were so excited by the reaction to our announcement for Untitled: Voices, which saw over 300 submissions from around the world. It meant so much to us that writers trusted us to read their work, and there were so many pieces that we loved. Right now, there is so much noise from politicians and others that we were in danger of not hearing these voices. We hope the journal does a little to change this."

"We look forward to sharing this collection from 39 fantastic writers," added Nicola Lampard, "and whilst we don't know when we'll next be able to put on another Writers' Salon event in person, we look forward to working in different ways to raise awareness of underrepresented writers work."

The writers included in the journal are: Ali Prince, Andrew Kaye, Carola Huttmann, Cleo Henry, Connor Orrico, Dale Booton, Dior J. Stephens, Ellie Cooper, Erica Gillingham, Farah Halime Hope, Gareth Johnson, Jade Mitchell, Jade Mutyora, Jaqi Loye-Brown, Jasmin Perry, Jeffrey Zable, Jonathan Pizarro, Juanita Rey, Judy Upton, Juliano Zaffino, JY Saville, Laura Pearson, Nathan Evans, Nick Maynard, Nikki Dudley, Olivia Toh, Oluwatayo Adewole, Polis Loizou, Rajan Sharma, Ramya Jegatheesan, Riddhi Joshi, Robert Beveridge, Ruby Martin, Shani Akilah, Shehrazade Zafar-Arif, Taffi Nyawanza, Tallulah Harvey, Thea Buen and Yuan Changming.

For more information, check out untitledwriting.co.uk or on Twitter at @WritingUntitled.

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You