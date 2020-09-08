Unicorn Theatre Re-Launches PHILIP PULLMAN'S GRIMM TALES and ANANSI THE SPIDER RE-SPUN For Black History Month

Both are coming to YouTube in October!

As part of Unicorn Online during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Unicorn is offering a range of free online theatrical experiences to be enjoyed by children across London, the UK and beyond.

Vivid new readings of six Grimm tales adapted by Philip Pullman and told by an extraordinary cast will be available to stream on the Unicorn's YouTube channel from 5 October at 10am.

Each story by a different director: Justin Audibert, Rachel Bagshaw, Polly Findlay, Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, Ola Ince and Bijan Sheibani.

Anansi the Spider Re-spun will be available to stream on the Unicorn's YouTube channel for Black History Month, 1 - 31 October, alongside extensive resources exploring Black history and culture for teachers to use in school with pupils across Years 1 & 2.

