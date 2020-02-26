The Unicorn Theatre Announces Casting for Gulliver's Travels and Wild.

Unicorn Theatre 147 Tooley Street, London SE1 2HZ

www.unicorntheatre.com

Box Office: 020 7645 0560

GULLIVER'S TRAVELS

Inspired by the book by Jonathan Swift

By Lulu Raczka

Directed by Jaz Woodcock-Stewart

Designed by Rosanna Vize

Composed and Sound Designed by Ben and Max Ringham

Lighting by Jess Bernberg and Video by Jack Phelan

Sunday 15 March - Sunday 3 May 2020

PRESS PERFORMANCE: THURSDAY 26 MARCH AT 7PM

Jaz Woodcock-Stewart directs Leah Brotherhead (Netflix's Bridgerton/ITV's Zomboat), Mae Munuo (the Unicorn's Canterville Ghost/ Complicite's I'll Take You to Mrs Cole), Sam Swann (Skellig/ITV's Mr Selfridge) and Jacoba Williams (Globe's A Midsummer Night's Dream/ Vaults Festival When The Sea Swallows Us Whole) in Lulu Raczka's radical re-imagining of Jonathan Swift's surreal masterpiece, Gulliver's Travels for all the family this Easter.

Lemuel Gulliver sails away to a world of strange islands and even stranger creatures - from the tiny inhabitants of Lilliput, to the giants of Brobdingnag, and the mysterious Houyhnhnms - in what turns into an epic adventure of survival, unexpected friendship and in the end, self-discovery.

Gulliver's fantastical imaginings are brought vividly to life using video camera, intricate table-top sets and projection alongside live performance in this playful, funny and highly inventive show that uses Swift's biting satire to explore reality and escapism, home and family, and the power of stories to transform our view of the world.

Lulu Raczka is a winner of the Sunday Times Young Playwriting Award and Company Director of Barrel Organ Theatre. Her plays include Antigone (New Diorama), A Girl In School Uniform (Walks Into A Bar) (New Diorama), Some People Talk About Violence (Summerhall/Camden People's Theatre), Clytemnestra from The Iphigenia Quartet (Gate Theatre), and Nothing (Summerhall/Camden People's Theatre).

Jaz Woodcock-Stewart was a finalist for the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award 2018 and finalist for the JMK Award in 2016. She is co-artistic director of Antler, an associate company at Bush Theatre. She was recently on attachment at The National Theatre Studio, and was nominated by The National Theatre as part of MITOS21, the European Theatre Network, to workshop a piece at Performance Laboratory Salzburg 2019.

For the theatre, Jaz has directed Civilisation (Underbelly, Yard), Lands (Bush Theatre), The Bacchae (East 15 Acting School), Days Like This (BAC/BeFestival), You're So Relevant (Five Plays, Young Vic), If I Were Me (Soho Theatre/Underbelly), Where The White Stops (as co-creator; Underbelly/ Bush Theatre/UK Tour). Film includes: Emmeline (short) winner of BFI Future Film Award for Best Fiction. (The Yard).

Age guide: A family show for everyone aged 7 and over

Duration: Approx 1 hr 30 mins

WILD

Created by How It Ended

Based on the book by Emily Hughes

Director Eva Sampson - Dramaturg Teresa Burns

Designer Samuel Wyer

Composer Marc Teitler

Lighting Designer Zoe Spurr - Sound Designer Anna Clock - Movement Consultant Peter Hobday

Tuesday 17 March - Sunday 3 May 2020

PRESS PERFORMANCE: WEDNESDAY 25 MARCH AT 1.45PM

"You cannot tame something so happily wild."

Eva Sampson directs Wild, a highly visual, non-verbal piece of theatre for children aged two to six years.

The versatile cast includes Laura Caldow, Farrell Cox, Peter Hobday and Mei Mac.

Wild's home is the forest. Bears teach her how to eat, birds help her to speak, and foxes show her how to play. She knows nothing but nature from birth. She is irrepressibly wild.

But one day, some new animals arrive and they look oddly like her and they want to take Wild away. But what if she was happy where she was?

Adapted from the glorious picture book by UK based, Hawaiian artist Emily Hughes, Wild is brought to life by the inventive and much admired company How It Ended, co-run by Eva Sampson and playwright Teresa Burns, who make work with and for young people and whose credits include The Little Gardener (UK Tour) and You Obviously Know What I'm Talking About (Underbelly).

This funny and moving story is full of wide-eyed wonder, celebrating the free spirit in all of us. Vividly told using atmospheric sound, skilful physicality and imaginative puppetry, Wild is about accepting people for who they are rather than trying to make them into something they are not.

Age guide: 2 - 6

Duration: Approx. 50 mins





